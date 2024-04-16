Tickets Now Available for “Alien” 45th Anniversary Screenings

In celebration of the 45th anniversary of Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi/horror masterpiece Alien, the film will return to theaters for a limited time on April 26, known worldwide as Alien Day.

  • Tickets are now available for purchase at Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.
  • Be sure to check out the unique homage poster, TV spot, and preview of an exclusive conversation between Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez, the director/writer of the upcoming theatrical release Alien: Romulus, which will appear on prints of Alien in theaters April 26.
  • Check out the new TV spot below:

  • Check out the conversation between Scott and Alvarez below:

  • One of the most influential sci-fi/horror films of all time, Alien, which was released in June 1979 and won an Oscar for best visual effects, stars:
    • Sigourney Weaver
    • Tom Skerritt
    • Veronica Cartwright
    • Harry Dean Stanton
    • John Hurt
    • Ian Holm
    • Yaphet Kotto
  • It is the terrifying tale of a crew aboard a commercial spacecraft that lands on an alien planet to investigate a mysterious transmission of unknown origin and encounters the deadliest lifeform in the universe.
  • Alien is directed by Ridley Scot, with a screenplay by Dan O’Bannon and a story by Ronald Shusett, and the producers are Gordon Carroll, David Giler, and Walter Hill.
  • 20th Century Studios’ Alien: Romulus, a truly terrifying cinematic experience from producer Ridley Scott and director/writer Fede Alvarez, opens in theaters nationwide August 16, 2024.  
  • The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots:
    • “While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.”
