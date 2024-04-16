Tickets Now Available for “Alien” 45th Anniversary Screenings

In celebration of the 45th anniversary of Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi/horror masterpiece Alien, the film will return to theaters for a limited time on April 26, known worldwide as Alien Day.

Tickets are now available for purchase at Fandango

Be sure to check out the unique homage poster, TV spot, and preview of an exclusive conversation between Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez, the director/writer of the upcoming theatrical release Alien: Romulus , which will appear on prints of Alien in theaters April 26.

Check out the new TV spot below:

Check out the conversation between Scott and Alvarez below: