Tickets Now Available for “Alien” 45th Anniversary Screenings

In celebration of the 45th anniversary of Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi/horror masterpiece Alien, the film will return to theaters for a limited time on April 26, known worldwide as Alien Day.
- Tickets are now available for purchase at Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.
- Be sure to check out the unique homage poster, TV spot, and preview of an exclusive conversation between Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez, the director/writer of the upcoming theatrical release Alien: Romulus, which will appear on prints of Alien in theaters April 26.
- Check out the new TV spot below:
- Check out the conversation between Scott and Alvarez below:
- One of the most influential sci-fi/horror films of all time, Alien, which was released in June 1979 and won an Oscar for best visual effects, stars:
- Sigourney Weaver
- Tom Skerritt
- Veronica Cartwright
- Harry Dean Stanton
- John Hurt
- Ian Holm
- Yaphet Kotto
- It is the terrifying tale of a crew aboard a commercial spacecraft that lands on an alien planet to investigate a mysterious transmission of unknown origin and encounters the deadliest lifeform in the universe.
- Alien is directed by Ridley Scot, with a screenplay by Dan O’Bannon and a story by Ronald Shusett, and the producers are Gordon Carroll, David Giler, and Walter Hill.
- 20th Century Studios’ Alien: Romulus, a truly terrifying cinematic experience from producer Ridley Scott and director/writer Fede Alvarez, opens in theaters nationwide August 16, 2024.
- The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots:
- “While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.”