Trailer and Key Art for the Hulu Original Docuseries “Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story” Have Been Released

What’s Happening:

Hulu has revealed the trailer and key art for the upcoming British Original docuseries Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story.

The four-part series premieres Wednesday, November 15, on Hulu, and on Disney+

Synopsis:

) tells the remarkable story of how, in 2009, competing in the most expensive and technologically advanced racing series on Earth, the impossible happened. An understaffed, underfinanced and independent team won the World Championship – with a team that cost just £1.

Go behind the scenes of this Formula 1 fairytale with the people who were there – on the track, in the garage and the boardroom – giving their own thrilling versions of a miraculous year.

Expect exclusive access to the F1 archives – much of it previously unseen – from a year that global sport will never forget, with contributions from British F1 driver Jenson Button and Ross Brawn, who led the team to victory.

Narrator:

Keanu Reeves

Credits: