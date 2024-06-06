Trailer and Key Art Released for Hulu’s “Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini”

The trailer and key art have been revealed for Hulu’s upcoming original documentary series, Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has debuted the trailer and key art for upcoming original documentary series Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini.
- The three-episode docu series premieres all episodes June 20, 2024 on Hulu.
Synopsis:
- Keith and Sherri Papini’s seemingly idyllic family life is shattered when Sherri vanishes from their northern California neighborhood, triggering a frenzied search that becomes news around the world.
- With unprecedented access to Sherri’s family and friends – as well as the investigators who struggled for six years to solve the mystery of her disappearance – this limited documentary series intimately explores the jaw-dropping revelations of a relationship that wasn’t what it seemed.
Credits:
- From filmmakers Erin Lee Carr, Michael Beach Nichols and executive producers Rob Ford, Allison Berkley and Joseph Freed of Marwar Junction Productions.
