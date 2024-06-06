Trailer and Key Art Released for Hulu’s “Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini”

Hulu has shared the trailer and key art for their upcoming original docuseries, Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has debuted the trailer and key art for the upcoming original documentary series Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini.

The three-episode docuseries premieres with all episodes June 20th, 2024 on Hulu.

Synopsis:

Keith and Sherri Papini’s seemingly idyllic family life is shattered when Sherri vanishes from their northern California neighborhood, triggering a frenzied search that becomes news around the world.

With unprecedented access to Sherri’s family and friends – as well as the investigators who struggled for six years to solve the mystery of her disappearance – this limited documentary series intimately explores the jaw-dropping revelations of a relationship that wasn’t what it seemed.

Credits:

From filmmakers Erin Lee Carr, Michael Beach Nichols and executive producers Rob Ford, Allison Berkley and Joseph Freed of Marwar Junction Productions.