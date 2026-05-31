Journey with "Laughing Place On Location" to Pittsburgh for the Opening of Disney Store Limited Time
This is one thing we're glad is moving to Pittsburgh!
The Disney Store is back! Kind of... Tony explores a special limited time Disney Store experience in this week's Laughing Place On Location.
What's Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, Tony heads to the Ross Park Mall in Pittsburgh, PA to check out the grand opening of the first-ever Disney Store Limited Time, a pop-up experience that is coming to select malls around the country.
- It's safe to say that Disney fans in the area were excited for the return of the Dsney Store, based on the lines seen throughout the mall.
- Tony also stops by the LEGO Store to check out LEGO Star Wars SMART Play.
- For a closer look at what's on the shelves of the Disney Store Limited Time location, check out Tony's report.
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- ATX Festival
- A celebration of Toy Story 5
- Shanghai Disneyland's 10th Anniversary
- Annecy Animation Festival
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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