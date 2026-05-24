Have a Cool Kids' Summer at Walt Disney World with "Laughing Place On Location"
This week, we head to Walt Disney World to explore everything there is to see and do during Cool Kids' Summer and beyond.
There's so many new things to experience at Walt Disney World this summer, and Benji runs it all down in this week's edition of Laughing Place On Location.
What's Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, Benji takes us on a tour of Cool Kids' Summer, Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, Soarin' Across America, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run - A New Mission, and more during Walt Disney World's Summer Fun Fest 2026 media event.
- You'll see clips from the two reimagined attractions – Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets and Soarin' Across America – before we head to World Showplace at EPCOT for a preview of GoofyCore and Bluey's Wild World.
- Finally, experience the new mission aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- Disney Store Limited Time in Pittsburgh
- ATX Festival
- A celebration of Toy Story 5
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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