Explore the Galaxy in the Latest "Laughing Place On Location" Featuring Star Wars Nite and Galaxy's Edge

The timeline is expanding — and Mike was on the scene!

Laughing Place On Location takes you to a galaxy far, far away for a double-dose of Star Wars fun.

What’s Happening:

  • In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
  • This week, Mike heads to Disneyland to check out their annual Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite event.
  • Then, the galactic fun continues as we get a closer look at some of the updates made to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to adjust the land's timeline.
  • Among the things you'll encounter on this journey are:
    • Classic characters
    • Celebrity cameos
    • Nerdy details
    • and much more!

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