Explore the Galaxy in the Latest "Laughing Place On Location" Featuring Star Wars Nite and Galaxy's Edge
The timeline is expanding — and Mike was on the scene!
Laughing Place On Location takes you to a galaxy far, far away for a double-dose of Star Wars fun.
What’s Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, Mike heads to Disneyland to check out their annual Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite event.
- Then, the galactic fun continues as we get a closer look at some of the updates made to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to adjust the land's timeline.
- Among the things you'll encounter on this journey are:
- Classic characters
- Celebrity cameos
- Nerdy details
- and much more!
- For more from Star Wars Nite and Galaxy's Edge, be sure to follow those links.
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. PT.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- A west coast cruise aboard the Disney Wonder
- Some Disney magic in New York City
- Cool Kids' Summer at Walt Disney World
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