Latest "Laughing Place On Location" Celebrates 10 Years of Shanghai Disney Resort
With You, It's Magic + A View Count
The latest Laughing Place On Location takes us to Shanghai for the milestone anniversary of the Shanghai Disney Resort.
What's Happening:
- The latest episode of Laughing Place On Location has arrived, and in it we're heading to Shanghai Disneyland for the 10th anniversary of the Shanghai Disney Resort.
- In the video, our own Jeremiah Good takes a look around at all the festivities, including the new decorations, merchandise, and culinary delights.
- Not to mention, we check out all the special entertainment that is offered for the occasion.
- The celebration, dubbed "With You, It's Magic+," kicked off while he was there, so expect to see more fun and a whole lot of Duffy and friends!
- Take a look at the full episode below.
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. PT.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
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