Latest "Laughing Place On Location" Celebrates 10 Years of Shanghai Disney Resort

With You, It's Magic + A View Count

The latest Laughing Place On Location takes us to Shanghai for the milestone anniversary of the Shanghai Disney Resort.

What's Happening:

  • The latest episode of Laughing Place On Location has arrived, and in it we're heading to Shanghai Disneyland for the 10th anniversary of the Shanghai Disney Resort.
  • In the video, our own Jeremiah Good takes a look around at all the festivities, including the new decorations, merchandise, and culinary delights.
  • Not to mention, we check out all the special entertainment that is offered for the occasion.
  • The celebration, dubbed "With You, It's Magic+," kicked off while he was there, so expect to see more fun and a whole lot of Duffy and friends!
  • Take a look at the full episode below.

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