"Disney Lorcana" and More Featured in Our Latest "Laughing Place On Location"
Kyle heads to GenCon for some fun in the world of tabletop gaming!
Our latest Laughing Place On Location has arrived, and in this episode we're heading to Indianapolis for Gen Con!
What's Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, we invite you to join Kyle as he checks outs the largest and longest-running annual tabletop gaming convention in North America, Gen Con!
- Of course, since it's all about tabletop gaming, we're of course gonna join Kyle as he checks out some fun with Disney Lorcana and the popular Villainous games.
- He also takes a moment to explore Indianapolis, where Gen Con was held, and check out some fun things in the city.
- Check out all the gaming fun in our latest entry below.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- Summer at Universal Studios Hollywood
- Camp Rock 3
- D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location are released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
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