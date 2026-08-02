Photos/Video: Disneyland Hotel Gets Ready for "Camp Rock 3" with Special Activation

Camp has arrived just outside the Frontier Tower

Special new activities and decor can now be spotted around the Disneyland Hotel celebrating the imminent arrival of the new Camp Rock 3.

Located near the hotel's Frontier Tower - appropriate as the location most closely evokes the camp theme of the upcoming film. As part of the fun, new camp information boards have been installed that feature fun icons and advertisements for the upcoming movie, which is set to debut later this month on Disney Channel and Disney+.

The logo for the new movie is also featured on the umbrellas placed on several picnic tables that are in a grassy area between the Frontier Tower and the newer Villas at Disneyland Hotel tower. This grassy area is also home to a number of fun games, like a themed cornhole game where the boards are shaped like guitars.

Fun banners also adorn the mid-century modern wall that divides the Frontier Tower and the Villas of the Disneyland Hotel.

A Camp Rock flag pole also sits nearby.

Here's a closer look at those themed cornhole boards.

A fun photo op has also been installed as well, featuring a canoe and a floating Camp Rock 3 logo, placed as a backdrop amongst the shrubs.

Take a walk around the area in our video below.

You can also find more Camp Rock 3 fun at the Disneyland Resort over at Disney California Adventure, where more fun photo spots have been set up.

In the new film, we follow what happens when Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour and they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested — leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances.

Camp Rock 3 is set to debut on August 13 on Disney Channel and the next day on Disney+.

To visit the Disneyland Resort and see all the Camp Rock 3 fun along with the rest of The Happiest Place on Earth, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!