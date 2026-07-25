Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 36 – Disney Branding Wins + Beci Mahnken of Mouse Fan Travel

Will Benji take a non-Disney cruise one day?

Another episode of the Laughing Place "On Balance" Podcast has arrived — and just in time for convention season.

In Episode 36, we discuss:

A pair of recent Disney branding wins

One missed opportunity at Fantatics Fest

The latest Disney news (or what was the latest on July 20 when we recorded)

Plus, we chat Beci Mahnken of Mouse Fan Travel about D23, the Disney Adventure, current offers, fall in the parks, and more!

You can find the Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whatever you get your podcasts!