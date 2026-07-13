D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 Schedule

Disney Entertainment Showcase Fri 8/14/2026 7:00 PM 000000001786759200 Honda Center The world-class storytellers of The Walt Disney Company will take center stage at the Honda Center for the Disney Entertainment Showcase. Guests can expect surprise celebrity appearances, exclusive first looks at upcoming films and series, exciting new announcements, and unforgettable musical performances. The star-studded presentation will celebrate the stories audiences love while offering an exclusive preview of what's coming next across Disney's movies, television, and live stage productions.

Beauty and the Beast: A Tale as Old as Time Fri 8/14/2026 11:00 AM 000000001786730400 Premiere Stage Celebrate 35 years of Disney Animation's classic tale Beauty and the Beast—from the screen to the stage and beyond—with filmmakers and stars from the animated feature film and the Broadway production it inspired, including Disney Legends Paige O'Hara, Susan Egan, Don Hahn, and Mark Henn, as well as incoming Disney Legend Susan Egan.

The Simpsons: Stories from Springfield Fri 8/14/2026 1:30 PM 000000001786739400 Premiere Stage Join the cast and creative team of The Simpsons as they explore the art of storytelling in Springfield, from character-driven comedy and cultural satire to finding fresh stories more than three decades later.

Walt Disney: 125 Years of Inspiration Fri 8/14/2026 4:30 PM 000000001786750200 Premiere Stage Join D23 as we salute Walt Disney's 125th birthday. Hear from those who knew him, legends who were inspired by Walt and continue his legacy, plus enjoy some special performances—all inspired by, and in fun celebration of, Walt Disney!

Disney Rewind Concert Fri 8/14/2026 7:00 PM 000000001786759200 Premiere Stage Relive the magic of VHS vibes with the ultimate throwback event showcasing some of the best Disney hits of the '80s and '90s, filled with nostalgic favorites performed by Disney and Broadway stars, including Disney Legends Bill Farmer and Jodi Benson, as well as incoming Disney Legend Susan Egan.

Disney & Nat Geo: Capturing the Wonder of Nature Fri 8/14/2026 10:45 AM 000000001786729500 Walt Disney Archives Stage Go behind the scenes with Disney and National Geographic storytellers as they explore how animals, ecosystems, conservation, and real-world adventures have inspired some of Disney's most beloved stories, projects, and experiences.

Disney Music Presents: The Art of the Score Fri 8/14/2026 12:45 PM 000000001786736700 Walt Disney Archives Stage Grammy Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino shares an inside look at his creative process—across Pixar, Lucasfilm, and Marvel—and how he develops music that supports a filmmaker's vision, featuring a special performance by Anthony Gonzalez.

Making Disney Magic with Ron Clements Fri 8/14/2026 2:45 PM 000000001786743900 Walt Disney Archives Stage Legendary Disney Animation director Ron Clements takes you inside his new book, Making Disney Magic, along with very special guests from his prolific legacy of animated films, including Disney Legends Jodi Benson, Susan Egan, and Mark Henn, as well as incoming Disney Legends Susan Egan and Eric Goldberg.

20 Years of Enchanted: A Love Letter to Disney Fri 8/14/2026 4:45 PM 000000001786751100 Walt Disney Archives Stage Join host Nina West and director Kevin Lima as we celebrate 20 years of Enchanted with a fast-paced, Easter egg-filled tribute featuring special guests and surprises from the Walt Disney Archives collection.

The Muppets Musical History with Seth MacFarlane Fri 8/14/2026 6:45 PM 000000001786758300 Walt Disney Archives Stage Join Grammy-nominated vocalist and Emmy winner Seth MacFarlane and other special guests for a conversation about the timeless Muppets songbook. Seth will share the inspiration behind his upcoming Muppets orchestral album.

Marvel Fanfare Fri 8/14/2026 10:15 AM 000000001786727700 Backlot Stage Join Marvel Comics for a talk about the enduring appeal of Spider-Man, his biggest stories from the past 65 years, and more. After the panel, fans will receive an exclusive comic giveaway.

Lettuce Show You How We Make Bob's Burgers! Fri 8/14/2026 12:00 PM 000000001786734000 Backlot Stage Order up! The Emmy-winning Bob's Burgers creative team takes you from script to screen through a live demonstration featuring voice cast, live drawing, storytelling insights, and a closer look at how they bring the episodes you know and love to life.

Animating the Action: Disney Magic Live on ESPN Fri 8/14/2026 2:00 PM 000000001786741200 Backlot Stage Discover how ESPN and Disney are redefining live sports storytelling—bringing iconic characters and immersive worlds from Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Mickey and Friends, and more into animated broadcasts that elevate the fan experience.

Ink & Paint at Disney Animation Fri 8/14/2026 4:15 PM 000000001786749300 Backlot Stage Experience the magic behind the Disney Animation Ink & Paint Department come together before your eyes—from rough animation by incoming Disney Legend Eric Goldberg, to an inker transferring the image onto a cel, and then a painter bringing it to life with vibrant color.

The Quests Ahead for Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game (A.K.A. Ravensburger) Fri 8/14/2026 6:30 PM 000000001786757400 Backlot Stage Join the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game team at Ravensburger as they share what fans can expect from upcoming set releases in 2027 and beyond, future events fans won't want to miss, and more exciting behind-the-scenes details. They will cover all the highlights of developing this amazing card game as well as some thrilling announcements that you won't want to miss.

Your Dream, Your Valley: Disney Dreamlight Valley Fri 8/14/2026 12:30 PM 000000001786735800 Hyperion Stage Join us to celebrate Disney Dreamlight Valley, a life-sim adventure game that lets you build and explore a world filled with Disney magic, rich stories, and beloved Disney and Pixar characters. Join the game's creators for a retrospective and an exciting sneak peek at arrivals in 2026.

Beyond the Magic: Disney Pin Trading Fri 8/14/2026 2:30 PM 000000001786743000 Hyperion Stage A panel discussion with the Pin Trading product design team on their role, concept design, and the innovation in pins. The panel will include a D23 talent host and Pin Trading design team with a visual presentation to go with the discussion.

Future of Digital Comics: Disney, Marvel, & WEBTOON Fri 8/14/2026 4:30 PM 000000001786750200 Hyperion Stage Explore beloved worlds in a whole new way as Disney, Marvel, and WEBTOON come together to spotlight iconic comics stories reimagined for WEBTOON's immersive, mobile-first vertical format.

Houses Walt Built: The Walt Disney Family Museum Fri 8/14/2026 6:15 PM 000000001786756500 Hyperion Stage See rare photos and hear intimate stories about Walt and Lillian Disney's Woking Way, Carolwood, and Smoke Tree Ranch homes.

Star Wars Cosplay Meet Up Fri 8/14/2026 9:45 AM 000000001786725900 Grand Plaza Hang out with other Star Wars cosplayers at the event!

Pixar Cosplay Meet Up Fri 8/14/2026 11:00 AM 000000001786730400 Grand Plaza Hang out with other Pixar cosplayers at the event!

Marvel Cosplay Meet Up Fri 8/14/2026 12:15 PM 000000001786734900 Grand Plaza Hang out with other Marvel cosplayers at the event!

All the World of Disney Cosplay Meet Up Fri 8/14/2026 2:15 PM 000000001786742100 Grand Plaza Hang out with other cosplayers at the event!

Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase Sat 8/15/2026 7:00 PM 000000001786845600 Honda Center Join host Neil Patrick Harris for a journey into the stories shaping the future of Disney Experiences around the world. Building on the ambitious projects announced in 2024, this year's showcase will take fans deeper into the creative vision behind what's to come, hearing directly from the Imagineers, storytellers, artists, and innovators bringing these experiences to life. Inspired by the Carousel of Progress, Neil will guide the show and lead engaging conversations with the people creating the future of Disney Experiences—complete with behind-the-scenes looks, special performances, exciting announcements, and a few surprises along the way.

D23 Mousequerade: The Ultimate Disney Costume Contest presented by AT&T Sat 8/15/2026 10:00 AM 000000001786813200 Premiere Stage Join host Nina West for the return of the ultimate Disney costume contest. Fans will showcase their Disney-inspired creations on the runway, so join us to vote alongside judges Yvette Nicole Brown, Ashley Eckstein, and Bobby Kim.

Celebrate 65 Years of Marvel's Spider-Man! Sat 8/15/2026 1:00 PM 000000001786824000 Premiere Stage From the recent return to the big screen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, to fan-favorite animated series including Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Spider-Man's 1,000th comic, toys, and more, Spidey's been an enduring pop culture icon for nearly 65 years. Join us to celebrate Spider-Man with sneak peeks, behind-the-scenes stories, and more.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 3 Sat 8/15/2026 3:30 PM 000000001786833000 Premiere Stage Join the cast and producers behind Percy Jackson and the Olympians for a must-see celebration packed with behind-the-scenes stories and exciting teases as Season 3 brings The Titan's Curse to life later this year on Disney+.

Disney Rewind Encore Concert Sat 8/15/2026 6:30 PM 000000001786843800 Premiere Stage Relive the magic of VHS vibes with the ultimate throwback event showcasing some of the best Disney hits of the '80s and '90s, filled with nostalgic favorites performed by Disney and Broadway stars, including Disney Legends Bill Farmer and Jodi Benson, as well as incoming Disney Legend Susan Egan.

Disney Legends in Conversation Sat 8/15/2026 10:30 AM 000000001786815000 Walt Disney Archives Stage Hosted by Disney Legend Robin Roberts, listen in as members from the newest class of Disney Legends partake in an enlightening conversation about their storied careers.

Floating Mountains: A Conversation with Joe Rohde Sat 8/15/2026 12:30 PM 000000001786822200 Walt Disney Archives Stage Join Disney Legend Joe Rohde for an exclusive discussion of his memoir Floating Mountains. He'll explore creativity, collaboration, and his work on Disney's Animal Kingdom, Aulani, and beyond—offering rare insight into one of Disney's most visionary artists.

Zootopia: Ten Years in the Mammal Metropolis Sat 8/15/2026 2:30 PM 000000001786829400 Walt Disney Archives Stage Celebrate ten years of Disney Animation's Zootopia films—from theaters and Disney+ to Disney Parks attractions around the world—with the stars and filmmakers behind the mammal metropolis, including Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Michael Giacchino.

Disney | Marvel: A Legacy of Stories presented by M&M'S Sat 8/15/2026 4:45 PM 000000001786837500 Walt Disney Archives Stage Chart the legacy of Disney and Marvel storytelling through classic comics, epic crossovers, and unique insights from Marvel creatives and Disney archivists. Session includes M&M'S and M&M'S Marvel Mini Poster Fan Packs giveaway.

Worlds of Tinker Bell: Never Land to Pixie Hollow Sat 8/15/2026 6:45 PM 000000001786844700 Walt Disney Archives Stage Join host Ashley Eckstein and special guests as we explore the magical evolution of Tinker Bell from Peter Pan (1953) to her own enchanting universe in this lively celebration of a favorite Disney fairy.

Camp Rock 3: The Next Generation Sat 8/15/2026 10:15 AM 000000001786814100 Backlot Stage Fresh off the world premiere of Camp Rock 3, join the stars as they share behind-the-scenes stories and favorite moments from bringing a new era of the beloved Camp Rock franchise to life.

Bluey: From the Backyard to the Big Screen Sat 8/15/2026 12:15 PM 000000001786821300 Backlot Stage Join the team behind Bluey and get stuck into everything you'd ever want to know about the homegrown Aussie icon turned true-blue global phenomenon. Take a journey from a backyard in Brisbane all the way to the big screen in 2027's The Bluey Movie.

Scrubs: Scrubbing Back In Sat 8/15/2026 2:15 PM 000000001786828500 Backlot Stage Celebrate the return to Sacred Heart with a conversation with the cast and executive producers of Scrubs featuring behind-the-scenes stories, fan-favorite moments, and a look at why the revival resonates today—daydreams and all.

DEEP DIVE into KINGDOM HEARTS Sat 8/15/2026 4:30 PM 000000001786836600 Backlot Stage Join us for a journey through light and darkness as we commemorate 25 years of KINGDOM HEARTS. Discover how this saga united Disney, Pixar, and Square Enix, with insights from the creative minds, character voices, and more behind the magic.

Great Moments with Walt Disney Sat 8/15/2026 6:30 PM 000000001786843800 Backlot Stage Disney historian Tim O'Day and editor of Disney Files magazine Ryan March share humorous stories and rare video footage of Walt Disney, showing the comedic side of the man behind the magic.

LEGO Star Wars Screening Event Sat 8/15/2026 10:00 AM 000000001786813200 Hyperion Stage Experience a special screening of a LEGO Star Wars animated adventure filled with iconic characters, unexpected laughs, and action-packed fun. Perfect for Star Wars and LEGO fans of all ages. More details to come.

The Carolwood Foundation Presents: Walt's Barn Sat 8/15/2026 12:00 PM 000000001786820400 Hyperion Stage Come take a ride on the Carolwood Pacific Railroad as you discover the history of Walt Disney's Carolwood Barn. Along the way you'll learn about our discoveries, secrets, and upcoming projects. All aboard!

The Impact & Legacy of Disney Toys Sat 8/15/2026 2:00 PM 000000001786827600 Hyperion Stage Disney's 100‑year toy legacy comes to life as experts Alex Miller, David Pacheco, and Becky Cline explore how Disney toys shaped the company, the industry, and generations of fans through stories, rare art, and iconic artifacts.

Disney Style Around the World Sat 8/15/2026 4:15 PM 000000001786835700 Hyperion Stage Enjoy a showcase of iconic Disney fashion and exciting product reveals from around the globe and hear from panelists Bobby Kim (Vice President, Global Creative Director for Disney Consumer Products), Tiia Chandler (Senior Director, Global Brand Partnerships for Crocs), and Lily Aldridge (supermodel, mother, entrepreneur, and Disney Style fangirl).

Disney Princesses, Heroes, and Villains Cosplay Meet Up Sat 8/15/2026 12:00 PM 000000001786820400 Grand Plaza Hang out with other cosplayers at the event!

Disney Parks and Games Cosplay Meet Up Sat 8/15/2026 2:15 PM 000000001786828500 Grand Plaza Hang out with other cosplayers at the event!

Disney Legends Awards Ceremony Sun 8/16/2026 1:30 PM 000000001786912200 Honda Center Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony will feature tributes and memorable moments celebrating the lasting impact of this year’s honorees, bestowing Disney’s highest recognition to a distinguished group of creatives, performers, and leaders, including Chris Berman, Jerry Bruckheimer, Susan Egan, Eric Goldberg, Anne Hathaway, Bob Iger, Kim Irvine, Dwayne Johnson, the Jonas Brothers, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Alan Tudyk.

A New Feature Length Documentary from Leslie Iwerks Sun 8/16/2026 10:15 AM 000000001786900500 Premiere Stage Discover how Disney's greatest storytellers draw inspiration from the parks where their worlds were always meant to live, featuring a panel with top filmmakers and special guests, followed by the debut screening of Leslie Iwerks' new feature coming to Disney+.

Live Simulcast: 2026 Disney Legends Award Ceremony Sun 8/16/2026 1:30 PM 000000001786912200 Premiere Stage Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony will feature tributes and memorable moments celebrating the lasting impact of this year’s honorees, bestowing Disney’s highest recognition to a distinguished group of creatives, performers, and leaders, including Chris Berman, Jerry Bruckheimer, Susan Egan, Eric Goldberg, Anne Hathaway, Bob Iger, Kim Irvine, Dwayne Johnson, the Jonas Brothers, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Alan Tudyk.

A Whole New World of Alan Menken Sun 8/16/2026 6:00 PM 000000001786928400 Premiere Stage In this rare, one-man concert Disney Legend and eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken shares the songs and stories behind legendary Disney films and beloved stage and screen musicals that have shaped generations of audiences around the world.

HUZ: Drawn to Life Sun 8/16/2026 10:15 AM 000000001786900500 Walt Disney Archives Stage Discover Disney Animator Ron Husband's inspiring story in a new Disney+ documentary from Don Hahn. Hahn and a panel of animators and storytellers share behind-the-scenes stories in a celebration of the artistry and mentorship behind many Disney classics.

75 Years of Nonsense: Alice in Wonderland Sun 8/16/2026 12:15 PM 000000001786907700 Walt Disney Archives Stage Celebrate 75 years of Disney Animation's Alice in Wonderland with a look back at rarely seen art from the production and go behind the scenes of the newly restored version of the classic film.

The Sherman Brothers on The Record Sun 8/16/2026 2:15 PM 000000001786914900 Walt Disney Archives Stage The Sherman Brothers began their Disney career at what is now Walt Disney Records. Grammy Award-winning producer and Disney Music Historian Randy Thornton shares rare recordings, demos, and interviews from his many years collaborating with "The Boys."

One Hundred and One Dalmatians 65th Anniversary Sun 8/16/2026 4:45 PM 000000001786923900 Walt Disney Archives Stage Celebrate Disney Animation's pioneering feature film with a look back at rarely seen art from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library.

Hey Jonas! Live at D23: Celebrating Disney Legends Sun 8/16/2026 6:45 PM 000000001786931100 Walt Disney Archives Stage Celebrate Disney Legends Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas during a live recording of their hit iHeartPodcast, Hey Jonas! Hear unforgettable Disney stories, behind-the-scenes memories, and special guests as they celebrate this incredible milestone together.

Disney and The Grammys: A Musical Legacy Sun 8/16/2026 10:30 AM 000000001786901400 Backlot Stage Disney Grammy Award-winning musical artists reflect on the songs, stories, and creative choices that shaped their careers—and the enduring legacy they continue to build across generations.

Disney-fying Your Home with Interior Design Magic Sun 8/16/2026 12:30 PM 000000001786908600 Backlot Stage Fandom meets interior design with a panel of those who have infused Disney magic into their homes—from minimalist to the extreme design and decor—there's endless ways to bring Disney's films and parks to life in your very own home!

Restoration at Disney: Preserving our Legacy Sun 8/16/2026 2:30 PM 000000001786915800 Backlot Stage Fans will learn how the award-winning Disney Restoration team preserves and restores its vast library of classics, from Steamboat Willie to The Sound of Music. They'll also get to hear about the challenges and surprises encountered during the process.

The Disney Experiences Auction – Rare and Remarkable Finds Sun 8/16/2026 5:30 PM 000000001786926600 Backlot Stage Through live and online bidding, join your host Bret Iwan (official voice of Mickey Mouse, Disney Fine Artist) to discover select, verified pieces from Disney's theme parks and resorts that are ready for their next chapter with the fans who treasure them most. Check out the rare and remarkable finds available for Auction at Heritage Auctions | World's Largest Collectibles Auctioneer.

The Force of Innovation – Hasbro's Grogu Animatroni Sun 8/16/2026 10:45 AM 000000001786902300 Hyperion Stage Join the galaxy's favorite foundling and the development team behind Hasbro's Ultimate Grogu collectible as they discuss the expertise and ingenuity needed to bring a character to life as an animatronic… and maybe reveal a few secrets along the way.

Sounds Delightful: An Illustrated Audio Adventure Sun 8/16/2026 12:45 PM 000000001786909500 Hyperion Stage Disney artist and historian Stacia Martin gives fans an all-new nostalgic trip through Disney music throughout the decades, playing some of her favorite clips from her personal collection of rare and vintage vinyl records.

Searching for the Swiss Family Robinson Tree House Sun 8/16/2026 4:30 PM 000000001786923000 Hyperion Stage Join Disney artist Kevin Kidney as he shares about his journey to the tropical island to visit the original filming locations from Swiss Family Robinson (1960)—including the legendary tree house that inspired the Disneyland Park attraction.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks: 55 Magical Years Sun 8/16/2026 6:15 PM 000000001786929300 Hyperion Stage Disney's dazzling musical has been enchanting audiences since 1971. This multi-media presentation uses rare photos and art to weave a behind-the-scenes spell about the Oscar-winning masterpiece—including the involvement of Walt Disney himself.