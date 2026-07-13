Seth MacFarlane to Release New Orchestral Album Celebrating the Music of the Muppets
Known for his love of classic orchestral music, MacFarlane is turning his attention to the unforgettable songs of the Muppets.
Family Guy and Ted creator Seth MacFarlane is at work on an upcoming album celebrating the music of The Muppets.
What's Happening:
- Buried within the schedule for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, which was just released today, we learned of a fun new album in the works.
- Seth MacFarlane, who is known for creating shows and movies like Family Guy, Ted, and American Dad, also dabbles in the world of music.
- He has released a number of albums of classic pop and jazz standards, earning several Grammy nominations and performing with renowned orchestras and arrangers inspired by the Great American Songbook.
- MacFarlane's latest musical endeavor is bringing him together with The Muppets, specifically their songbook – as he's working on a Muppets orchestral album.
- No other details on the project are currently available, however, MacFarlane will be talking about it and the timeless Muppets songbook at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Specifically, "The Muppets Musical History with Seth MacFarlane" panel will take place from 6:45-7:45 p.m. on Friday, August 14 on the Walt Disney Archives Stage.
- While at the D23 event, head over to the Mickey's of Glendale pop-up to purchase some exclusive new Muppets merchandise.
More Muppets News:
- Jam out with new products inspired by Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, available now!
- As America celebrated its 250th anniversary, Sam Eagle shared some tips on how to celebrate the occasion at Disneyland.
- Marvel Comics is releasing a special one-shot to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Muppet Show.
- Walt Disney Imagineering revealed how much innovation went into bringing Scooter to life in Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets.
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