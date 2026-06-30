Sam Eagle Shares Patriotic Disneyland Tips for America's 250th Anniversary

The lovable and patriotic Muppet highlights fireworks, Main Street, U.S.A., and Soarin' Across America!

If there's anyone qualified to deliver proper patriotic advice, it's Sam Eagle. The beloved, proudly American member of the Muppets has returned in a new video from Disney Parks, offering guests a humorous guide to celebrating America's 250th Anniversary during a visit to Disneyland Resort.

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Shared on the Disneyland Resort official X account with the caption, "Sam Eagle gives a proper salute to all Disney Parks, but mostly Disneyland! Don't miss all there is to experience for America's 250th Anniversary. #DisneyCelebratesAmerica," the video is packed with patriotic jokes, park recommendations, and a few classic Sam Eagle moments that longtime Muppet fans will immediately appreciate.

Sam Eagle delivers a series of "proper" tips for guests spending Independence Day at Disneyland Resort.

Naturally, he begins by reminding everyone not to rush through the park. Instead, guests should take the time to enjoy the patriotic Star-Spangled Banners lining Main Street, U.S.A., appreciating the red, white, and blue details that decorate Disneyland during the celebration.

No patriotic visit would be complete without a snack, and Sam insists guests pick up some popcorn, preferably served in what he proudly calls "the most striking sculpture since Mount Rushmore," the fan-favorite Sam Eagle Popcorn Bucket.

His recommendations continue with a stop inside the Emporium, where guests can commemorate the holiday by picking up patriotic merchandise to celebrate America's 250th Anniversary.

One of the funniest moments comes when Sam Eagle reminds viewers to never, ever shorten the name of Disneyland's iconic entrance land. According to Sam, it isn't simply "Main Street", it's Main Street, U.S.A.! Anything less would be improper.

Sam's advice isn't limited to Disneyland Park, he also encourages guests to soar "like an eagle" over some of America's most breathtaking landscapes aboard Soarin's brand new patriotic seasonal counterpart, Soarin' Across America, at Disney California Adventure. The attraction serves as a fitting stop during the patriotic festivities, celebrating iconic landmarks and natural wonders from across the United States.

As evening falls, Sam directs guests back to Disneyland Park to experience the Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky fireworks spectacular. The nighttime show combines patriotic music with fireworks over Sleeping Beauty Castle, making it one of Disneyland's signature Independence Day traditions.

Perhaps the biggest laugh comes in Sam Eagle's final piece of advice. Throughout your Disneyland visit, he reminds guests to move all the way to the end of each row and make room for others, adding that stopping in the middle is "distinctly unpatriotic."

Longtime Disney fans will instantly recognize the line as a playful callback to Muppet Vision 3D, where Sam Eagle famously reminded theater guests to continue moving all the way down the row before the show began. While the attraction has since closed at Disney California Adventure and Walt Disney World, the reference serves as a fun nod to one of the Muppets' most memorable preshow moments.

Whether you're grabbing a Sam Eagle popcorn bucket, enjoying Main Street, U.S.A., Soarin’ Across America, or ending the evening beneath fireworks, Sam Eagle has one simple request: celebrate properly!

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