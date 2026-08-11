Here's When You Can Start Watching "Toy Story 5" at Home

Toy Story 5 has been a massive hit at the box office, having the best opening weekend in franchise history and making over $1 billion worldwide. There are probably a lot of fans who are excited to see it again, and they'll be able to do so soon, as the movie's Blu-ray and Digital releases now have a date.

What's Happening:

Toy Story 5 will arrive on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home on August 18 .

The film will follow on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 22 .

A Limited Edition 4K Steelbook of Toy Story 5 will also be available September 22.

A 2-movie collection in 4K Ultra HD of the original Toy Story and Toy Story 5 will also be available.

of the original Toy Story and Toy Story 5 will also be available. A 5-movie collection of all Toy Story films will also be on offer in Digital and DVD formats.

Bonus features will include: *Bonus features vary by product and retailer Featurettes: The Toys Are Back in Town – Saddle up with filmmakers, cast and crew for the new “Toy Story” adventure, reuniting beloved characters and introducing new toys. Casting Playtime – Hear about the fun of recording with the new cast – including Conan O'Brien and Greta Lee – and why they were perfect for their roles. 50 Buzzes and The Great Escape – Lift off into this in-depth breakdown of one of the movie's most pivotal moments. Filmmakers and animators explore the scene's production essentials. The Lost Toys – Take a peek inside the toy box with filmmakers and crew as they share favorite characters cut from the film, along with early designs and ideas. Gag Reel – Hang out in the recording booth with the gang from “Toy Story 5” for some playful fun as they bring their characters to life. Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut, with an overall introduction by director Andrew Stanton and co-director Kenna Harris. First Meet Failed Rescue Playtime Goodbye Charlie Reunion “I Knew It, I Knew You” Music Video (DIGITAL ONLY) – The official music video for Taylor Swift’s original song, “I Knew It, I Knew You” from “Toy Story 5.” “I Knew It, I Knew You” Lyric Video (DIGITAL ONLY) – The lyric video for Taylor Swift’s original song, “I Knew It, I Knew You” from “Toy Story 5.” Feature Commentary – Watch the film with audio commentary by co-director Kenna Harris, production designer Bob Pauley and VFX supervisor Thomas Jordan.

*Bonus features vary by product and retailer In addition to the movie, the soundtrack is also now available for pre-order from the Disney Music Emporium.

A 2 LP Vinyl set can be pre-ordered here. For the CD, go here. Both versions are expected to ship September 16, and yes, Taylor Swift's single is on both.

More Pixar News: