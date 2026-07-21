Pixar Reportedly Hit Hard in Latest Round of Disney Layoffs
It's (at least) the second round of layoffs at Pixar in as many years.
Disney jobs are being cut, and Pixar may be bearing the brunt of it.
What's Happening:
- Several hundred jobs are being eliminated at The Walt Disney Company, the cuts run across the organization and include ESPN, Disney Entertainment Television, and Disney's film studios.
- The majority of the cuts within the Disney studio division, according to Variety, are inside Pixar Animation Studios.
- The Pixar cuts are reportedly focused on production and operations and are largely due to a decrease in volume at Pixar, as well as all Disney film studios. Most of Disney saw significant production increases following the launch of Disney+, but since the second tenure of Bob Iger as CEO, production volume has steadily decreased.
- Most of the layoffs within Disney's TV division are reportedly focused on National Geographic.
- The ESPN cuts are due to apparent redundancy as Disney incorporates the recently acquired NFL network.
Pixar Layoffs Reaction:
- Layoffs are always terrible, but it's especially frustrating to see Pixar hit with significant layoffs right now.
- Pixar saw major layoffs in 2024, and back in April Disney instituted massive company wide layoffs across its marketing divisions, so another round of layoffs so soon is especially painful.
- What makes it worse is that right now Pixar is stronger than it has been in quite sometime. We've seen the record breaking success of Inside Out 2, the strong opening and positive buzz of Hoppers, and Toy Story 5 has been an incredible success.
- It looked like Pixar had turned a corner, so these layoff must be shocking.