Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 35 – What To Expect at D23 + Skywalking Through Neverland

The Star Wars book has the perfect release date. Can you guess it?

The latest episode of the Laughing Place "On Balance" Podcast has arrived!

In Episode 35, we discuss:

What fans can expect at this year's D23

Disneyland's ticket trials

The latest Disney news (or what was the latest on July 8 when we recorded)

Plus, we chat with Richard and Sarah Woloski of Skywalking Through Neverland about their podcast and their upcoming book So You Think You Know Star Wars.

You can find the Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whatever you get your podcasts!