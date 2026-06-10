The Call of The Sea (Salt): Popcorn Buckets and Novelties Revealed for Live-Action "Moana" as Tickets Go On Sale

The new live-action adaptation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios megahit, Moana, is on approach. Tickets for the new film are on sale today for the movie, due out on July 10. As such, we're also getting a closer look at some of the special offers, popcorn buckets, and other collectibles that each major theater chain is offering up to get you to come to their locations. We've rounded them up for you here!

The live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar-nominated animated adventure see Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answering the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyaging beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. The film is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton”; produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated features Moana and Moana 2.

With such an existing fan following already, the Moana-themed items are sure to be a delight for those seeing the new live-action adaptation. Let's take a look.

Regal Cinemas

Those visiting Regal Cinemas can get their hands on a premium combo featuring a collectible popcorn bucket and cup. Here's the fun part: there are two collector's buckets to choose from. One is a translucent blue and features the iconic Moana swirl denoting the Heart of Te Fiti.

The other bucket is black, and features stylized versions of the ancestral voyagers and their boats in the vibrant blue color, along with the film's title and logo.

The cup itself features a similar look as the first bucket, complete with matching color and Heart of Te Fiti insignia.

A collectible combo also is available and features one cup and one metal tine. Both feature artwork depicting the characters from the live-action adaptation of the animated classic, Moana. The popcorn bucket is a bright orange with the artwork, and the cup is a translucent orange with the same designs.

AMC

If you're heading to AMC Theatres to see the live-action Moana, the official website has several offers that fans might want to keep their eyes on. While rumors are circulating about popcorn buckets and more items that are coming to their locations, the official site (as of press time) is only listing these.

First, AMC Is hosting an opening night Fan Event on July 9, featuring a screening of the film in IMAX. Those who partake in this special event will receive a collectible Heart of Te Fiti glow-in-the-dark bag charm, while supplies last.

Those who see Moana in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres on July 12 will receive a collectible boat snack bracelet, available at participating locations while supplies last.

Cinemark

Cinemark also has a number of popcorn buckets, largely the same but with different designs and artistic renderings of the live-action characters from the film.

Combos will be available featuring a popcorn bucket and cup. Seperately, the translucent green tumbler will be available for purchase, along with a special Moana-themed blanket.

Exclusive to Cinemark locations, Moana fans can get their hands on a LED Moan bucket that has a layered effect, likely lighting up to bring the ocean to life in your hands.

Cinemark Movie Rewards members can also enter for a chance to win a tip to Hawaii and the island of Oahu, courtesy of Hawaiian Airlines. Cinemark Movie Rewards members can get their tickets now through July 21 for their chance to win.

Alamo Drafthouse

If you're planning to see the live-action adaptation of Moana at Alamo Drafthouse locations - be sure to go on opening weekend. While supplies last, a free enamel pin will be given away those who go see the movie on opening weekend featuring Pua and Hei Hei.

Marcus Theatres

Movie fans heading to Marcus Theatres for Moana will be able to get some limited-time collectibles at their locations. This includes the translucent blue popcorn bucket we've seen previously, as well as several other variants of Popcorn Buckets featuring Hei Hei and Pua. A tumbler, translucent green, in a similar fashion to the tumbler we've already seen, will also be available.

Marcus Theatres will also be hosting a family event on July 11 featuring the new film. Tickets will include movie admission, an exclusive pin, popcorn, and activities 45 minutes ahead of showtime.

Tickets are on sale now for the film, which is due out in theaters everywhere on July 10.