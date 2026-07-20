Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Reveals Doom, The X-Men, And So Much More

Doomsday is coming...
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The official trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is here, and it shows off the massive cast of the upcoming film.

What's Happening:

  • Following a series of teasers, the first official trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is finally here.
  • The trailer gives us our first shots of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom, though they are intentionally unclear.
  • Other highlights include an apparent battle between Florence Pugh's Yelena and Mystique, which results in Yelena fighting herself, and Gambit going toe-to-toe with Shang-Chi.
  • Check it out:

  • A new poster was also revealed:

What We See In the New Trailer:

  • Chris Hemsworth's Thor is the POV character in the trailer, as the MCU's elder Avenger, he looks to be the closest thing to a leader these characters have.
  • Several of the X-Men characters appear, though none that haven't already been announced.
  • The most talked about moment is sure to be the end. Chris Evans Captain America returns. Thor initially doesn't believe it's really him, until he takes up Mjolnir as proof.

More Avengers: Doomsday News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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