Disney Launches Infinity Vision Website as "Avengers: Endgame" Rerelease Approaches with Expanded Title

Back at CinemaCon in April, The Walt Disney Company announced a new movie theater certification process called Infinity Vision, which will help fans find the highest quality viewing experiences for the upcoming rerelease of Avengers: Endgame and debut theatrical release of Avengers: Doomsday this fall and winter. And today we got much more information about Infinity Vision, plus a longer title for the Endgame rerelease-- see below.

What's happening:

The Walt Disney Company has launched the official website for Infinity Vision, which is a new certification process for PLF (Premium Large Format) theaters that will allow moviegoers to find "bigger, brighter, and more immersive screens." Right now the site has an FAQ about Infinity Vision, quotes from theater chain CEOs, and some additional information.

Infinity Vision theaters are in the process of being verified, and the certification will debut ahead of the Friday, September 25 rerelease of 2019's Avengers: Endgame from Marvel Studios. That movie will now sport a longer title-- Avengers: Endgame - Encore, plus a new introduction, additional footage, and a special end tag setting up Avengers: Doomsday, which will be released theatrically on Friday, December 18 . While those two films will be the first to play in Infinity Vision-certified theaters, the website confirms that others will follow in the future.

rerelease of 2019's Avengers: Endgame from Marvel Studios. That movie will now sport a longer title-- Avengers: Endgame - Encore, plus a new introduction, additional footage, and a special end tag setting up Avengers: Doomsday, which will be released theatrically on . While those two films will be the first to play in Infinity Vision-certified theaters, the website confirms that others will follow in the future. The qualifications for Infinity Vision include a screen at least 45 feet wide, either Dolby Atmos or 7.1 sound or an immersive equivalent, and sufficient brightness coming out of the projector (specifically 14 footlamberts in 2D and/or 6 footlamberts in 3D).

Moviegoers will be able to find the Infinity Vision certification at the movie theater's point of sale or while browsing showtimes online. The Infinity Vision website insists that ticket prices are set by the exhibitor, implying that premiums may be charged.

This information was first shared in an exclusive news story at Deadline.

What they're saying:

Cinemark CEO Sean Gamble: "As interest in enhanced theater amenities continues to grow, there is a meaningful opportunity for our collective industry to simplify how we communicate and promote the range of premium large format (PLF) experiences that are available to consumers. We commend Disney for taking an important first step toward advancing this objective and look forward to collaborating with them and our broader industry partners to align on a unifying PLF brand and set of standards."

"As interest in enhanced theater amenities continues to grow, there is a meaningful opportunity for our collective industry to simplify how we communicate and promote the range of premium large format (PLF) experiences that are available to consumers. We commend Disney for taking an important first step toward advancing this objective and look forward to collaborating with them and our broader industry partners to align on a unifying PLF brand and set of standards." Regal Cineworld Group CEO & Director Eduardo Acuna: "It’s been a long time coming, and we love that Disney is taking the lead in pointing moviegoers to the best theaters out there. Having a single identifiable brand will help audiences trust that from the moment they step through the doors they are going to have a spectacular cinematic experience."

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