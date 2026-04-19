Superhero Surprises: "Avengers: Endgame" Returning to Theaters with New Footage and More

During Disney’s 2026 CinemaCon, we got new details on Avengers: Endgame’s theatrical re-release and some of the surprises they have in store for fans.

What’s Happening:

Back in December, we reported that Avengers: Endgame would return to theaters in fall of 2026 for a special engagement ahead of the winter release of Avengers: Doomsday.

While initially it was assumed that the film would simply return to theaters, Disney has some surprises for Marvel fans heading to theaters around the world.

Announced at CinemaCon 2026, Endgame will be releasing Infinity Vision, Disney’s latest innovation in the theater-going experience.

The film will also arrive in theaters with never-before-seen footage and new surprises.

You’ll have to wait until September to check out the new additions, but be prepared for even more Avengers fun!

You can read even more about all of the CinemaCon announcements thanks to Alex’s full breakdown of the panel.

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