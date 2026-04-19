Superhero Surprises: "Avengers: Endgame" Returning to Theaters with New Footage and More
Check it out this September!
During Disney’s 2026 CinemaCon, we got new details on Avengers: Endgame’s theatrical re-release and some of the surprises they have in store for fans.
What’s Happening:
- Back in December, we reported that Avengers: Endgame would return to theaters in fall of 2026 for a special engagement ahead of the winter release of Avengers: Doomsday.
- While initially it was assumed that the film would simply return to theaters, Disney has some surprises for Marvel fans heading to theaters around the world.
- Announced at CinemaCon 2026, Endgame will be releasing Infinity Vision, Disney’s latest innovation in the theater-going experience.
- The film will also arrive in theaters with never-before-seen footage and new surprises.
- You’ll have to wait until September to check out the new additions, but be prepared for even more Avengers fun!
- You can read even more about all of the CinemaCon announcements thanks to Alex’s full breakdown of the panel.
Read More Marvel: