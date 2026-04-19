Superhero Surprises: "Avengers: Endgame" Returning to Theaters with New Footage and More

Check it out this September!

During Disney’s 2026 CinemaCon, we got new details on Avengers: Endgame’s theatrical re-release and some of the surprises they have in store for fans. 

What’s Happening:

  • Back in December, we reported that Avengers: Endgame would return to theaters in fall of 2026 for a special engagement ahead of the winter release of Avengers: Doomsday
  • While initially it was assumed that the film would simply return to theaters, Disney has some surprises for Marvel fans heading to theaters around the world. 
  • Announced at CinemaCon 2026, Endgame will be releasing Infinity Vision, Disney’s latest innovation in the theater-going experience. 
  • The film will also arrive in theaters with never-before-seen footage and new surprises. 
  • You’ll have to wait until September to check out the new additions, but be prepared for even more Avengers fun!
  • You can read even more about all of the CinemaCon announcements thanks to Alex’s full breakdown of the panel. 

Read More Marvel: 

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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