Superhero Big Screen Return: "Avengers: Endgame" to Hit Theaters in Fall 2026

Will "Endgame" reclaim the crown as the biggest movie of all time?

Marvel Studios epic conclusion to Phase 3 of the MCU is headed back to theaters next Fall, inviting fans back into Avengers: Endgame.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Studios has announced on X that their biggest film ever is heading back to theaters next year.

Avengers: Endgame premiered back on April 26th, 2019 and earned the biggest global opening weekend of all time at $1.2 billion.

The film went on to become the second-highest grossing film domestically and worldwide at $858 million and $2.799 billion, respectively.

The film, which closed out the first decade of the MCU, followed up the hit Avengers: Infinity War.

After the events of the snap, the remaining heroes band together to figure out how to undue Thanos’ universe altering feat and bring back all the living beings that were eradicated.

The film is set to re-release in theaters in September of 2026, just months ahead of Avengers: Doomsday’s December 18th, 2026 release.

Avengers: Endgame — Back in theaters, September 2026. pic.twitter.com/PRmW9pEAxm — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 5, 2025

Exact dates on when and how long Avengers: Endgame will be in theaters are yet to be released, but Marvel promises information on when and where to buy tickets is coming soon.

The re-release announcement comes at an interesting time, as we are just weeks away from Avatar: Fire and Ash.

While Endgame sits at number 2 worldwide, the film is flanked by Avatar at number one and Avatar: The Way of Water at number 3.

When Endgame was released, it originally surpassed Avatar.

However, after a 2021 re-release of the film, Avatar reclaimed its crown and now sits at $2.923 billion.

It will be interesting to see if Endgame can reclaim the crown or even become the first film to hit $3 billion at the global box office.

Regardless, it’ll be fun to see Endgame on the big screen once more!

