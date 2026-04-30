New Concept Art Reveals the Lush Pool Area of Disney Lakeshore Lodge – Coming to Walt Disney World in 2027

Plus, we also got the chance to hear from Imagineers and take a boat along the construction site.

The skyline of Bay Lake is starting to look very different with the construction of Disney Lakeshore Lodge. Scheduled to open next year at Walt Disney World, we're getting a new look at the hotel thanks a new piece of concept art.

What's Happening:

Disney Lakeshore Lodge is a new waterfront resort focused on nature and Disney storytelling, which is projected to open in summer 2027 at Walt Disney World.

The design is inspired by Walt Disney’s love of the outdoors and classic nature-themed Disney films, and is set to feature artistic nods to movies like Bambi, Pocahontas, and Brother Bear.

Located on the shores of Bay Lake, it aims to offer a relaxing experience amid the hustle and bustle of Walt Disney World.

Newly-released concept art for the resort offers a look at its lush pool area (which includes a lazy river!) and the natural beachfront area overlooking Bay Lake.

Arriving at Disney Lakeshore Lodge, guests will follow a lush tree-lined driveway and come across a captivating porte-cochère, inspired by a bird in flight and surrounded by cascading water features.

Large floor-to-ceiling windows will highlight natural light and scenic views inside the resort’s 967 rooms, ranging from studios to large suites.

Each area of the resort will spark a distinct connection with nature-from cozy comfort and breathtaking beauty to moments of discovery and whimsical play.

The resort's premier location will also offer spectacular views of the Magic Kingdom's nightly fireworks spectacular.

Plus, the resort will offer waterfront Lake Houses that will provide spacious one- and two-bedroom accommodations.

In addition to getting the new concept art, we were also on hand for a special preview that included a boat ride along the construction site.

We were also able to learn more about the new resort from Imagineer Dean Huspen, which you can see for yourself in the video below.

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