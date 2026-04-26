Disney Cruise Line's Exclusive Disney Lorcana Cards: How to Complete the Collector Quest on the Disney Magic

The Navigator App won't tell you everything — here's the full breakdown on scoring all five exclusive foil variants aboard the Disney Magic.

Ahoy, Illumineers! Disney Lorcana fans sailing aboard the Disney Magic have the opportunity to add 5 exclusive Disney Cruise Line foil variant cards to their collection. These cards previously debuted aboard select sailings on the Disney Treasure for a limited time, and are currently exclusive to the Disney Magic. The way to acquire them has also changed. I was lucky enough to happen upon this offering during a sailing and am passing along how fellow Illumineers can complete the quest on their next sailing.

I first learned about the promotion while shopping on board. The Goofy Expert Shipwright foil card is a gift-with-purchase on Disney Lorcana merchandise totaling $50 or more. Mickey’s Mainsail only had Azurite Sea items in stock. The card advertising the exclusives said to check the Disney Cruise Line Navigator App for more information. However, the app doesn’t make it clear how to acquire the set.

Within the “Explore” section of the Nagigator app, Guests will find several Disney Lorcana TCG Meetup events. These are unhosted meeting times where you can find other players and collectors on board. There are no promotional items at these events.



The “Disney Lorcana TCG Collector Quest” is a free event that has to be booked in advance (it was only offered once during my 4-night sailing). You’ll only find it under “Add Plans,” and then under the “Onboard Fun” section. It’s the same place you would book a beverage seminar or pre-scheduled character experience. This is how collectors can acquire the exclusive foil cards featuring Mickey Mouse Pirate Captain and Minnie Mouse Pirate Lookout. (Note: Merely attending doesn’t mean you receive these cards. Keep reading!)

In the same section is the “Disney Lorcana TCG Collector Challenge,” a signature event that costs $99.99 per person (ages 8 and up). The price includes some Disney Lorcana merchandise – A copy of the Disney Lorcana Official Collector’s Guide Sets 5-8, a Disney Lorcana Playmat in a design that isn’t sold on the ship (Jasmine and Hades seemed to be the most common at my event), a Disney Lorcana Elsa Gift Set Box (which includes 5 Booster Packs), plus an additional Azurite Sea Booster Pack and an event-exclusive bag. This is how collectors can acquire the exclusive foil cards featuring Donald Duck Bucaneer and Daisy Duck Pirate Captain. (Note: Merely attending doesn’t mean you receive these cards. Keep reading!)

At both the free Collector Quest and the paid Collector Challenge events, Guests receive at least one free Azurite Sea Booster Pack, which comes in a Disney Lorcana Quest at Sea pamphlet. Inside, Guests are shown 4 cards that they must collect in order to redeem for one of the two cards exclusive to that event.

Collectors can bring their cards with them to the events, and some serious collectors were on my cruise, which helped a lot. You just need to show the event Cast Members that you found all 4, and they will give you the exclusive foil variant. On my sailing, a lot of Guests were borrowing and returning cards from other players to complete their quest. And this was also a fun way to meet other Disney Lorcana fans on board.

Completing the second quest was a bit more challenging. The rarity scale was larger, and the cards weren’t exclusive to Azurite Sea, which is where serious collectors who brought their cards came in handy. The Elsa Gift Set Box contained 2 Booster Packs from Shimmering Skies and 1 from Reign of Jafar, but it was still low odds to find the outliers.

The event did have a trading board set up, where players could swap cards of the same rarity level to complete their quest. I didn’t find what I was looking for on the board, but some were aided by this feature. Merchandise also had a pop-up shop during the event, so as a last resort, Guests could hedge their bets by purchasing additional sets.

While the Disney Cruise Line Navigator app wasn’t very helpful about how to redeem these exclusive Disney Lorcana cards, the Cast Members working at the gift shops were able to relay the information. Since the Collector Quests aren’t offered that frequently per sailing, it helps to know what to look for before you go.

It’s also important to note that these same 5 cards are simply foil variants. Disney Lorcana players can collect standard versions of them in Azurite Seas sets. At the time of this post, they are exclusive to the Disney Magic and were previously available on the Disney Treasure. It’s anyone’s guess where they may pop up next. Happy questing!

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