Social Reaction Round-Up: First Reactions to "Toy Story 5" Arrive
After years of anticipation and weeks of top-gear marketing, Toy Story 5 is nearly here. Tonight, the world premiere was held at the world-famous El Capitan Theatre — and, afterwards, reviewers were able to share their initial thoughts on social media. So, let's check out what people are saying so far.
First up, our own Alex Reif says that the film's pivot toward Jessie was a good move for the series:
Several reviewers said the movie is on par with the original trilogy:
This is a "story we need right now":
Another viewer had some reservations at the start, but was won over:
Pixar Post says the film combines emotion and humor:
That was echoed here as well:
And the positivity didn't stop:
It's worth noting that, traditionally, these social reactions prove to be a bit more positive than the actual reviews are. Still, it sounds as though Disney and Pixar could have another winner on their hands.
Stay tuned for more Toy Story 5 coverage, including our review, as we count down to the film's June 19 release.