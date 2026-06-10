Social Reaction Round-Up: First Reactions to "Toy Story 5" Arrive

After years of anticipation and weeks of top-gear marketing, Toy Story 5 is nearly here. Tonight, the world premiere was held at the world-famous El Capitan Theatre — and, afterwards, reviewers were able to share their initial thoughts on social media. So, let's check out what people are saying so far.

First up, our own Alex Reif says that the film's pivot toward Jessie was a good move for the series:

#ToyStory5 is Jessie's movie, and it's exactly what the franchise needed. Joan Cusack breaks your heart wide open as the yodeling cowgirl rediscovering her purpose. It's full of laughs and delivers some emotional, happy tears. pic.twitter.com/dTZG3wS6xR — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) June 10, 2026

Several reviewers said the movie is on par with the original trilogy:

Toy Story 5 hit me in places I was unprepared for! Exploring the divide between technology and toys through Jessie results in a deeply profound, moving story that had me in a puddle of tears. I put it up there with Toy Story 2 & 3. It's *that* excellent! #ToyStory5 pic.twitter.com/8dDICz8kdO — Meredith Loftus (@MeredithLoftus) June 10, 2026

TOY STORY 5 is sweet, clever, funny, heartwarming, and delivers everything you could possibly want from a Toy Story movie. A lovely film that beautifully taps into themes from Toy Story 3 to tell a simultaneously timely & timeless story. One of the best movies we’ve seen all year pic.twitter.com/m3uDYgZhqj — The HoloFiles - Movie/TV News & Reviews (@theholofiles) June 10, 2026

Toy Story 5 is a wonderfully heartfelt return to form for Pixar Animation Studios and a reminder of why the Toy Story franchise remains one of the greatest film series ever made.



Toy Story 5 ranks right alongside the first three films, delivering a perfect blend of humor,… pic.twitter.com/nRb5U5hqsy — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) June 10, 2026

This is a "story we need right now":

Pixar’s #ToyStory5 is a GENERATION-DEFINING experience and exactly the story we need right now. @Pixar once again delivers a meaningful, moving, and masterful must-see movie. Conan as Smarty Pants is an all-time great TS character. This is Jessie’s story, and our sheriff shines. pic.twitter.com/nLEPu0cQvL — Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) June 10, 2026

Another viewer had some reservations at the start, but was won over:

#ToyStory5 is a tiny bit disjointed at the start as it builds multiple different story lines, but they end up paying off with a phenomenal third act filled with all the heart and humor you expect from Pixar. Top tier stuff. I laughed, I cried, I loved it. pic.twitter.com/jqS9HrUhui — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 10, 2026

Pixar Post says the film combines emotion and humor:

#ToyStory5 is centered around friendship, loyalty, and the feeling of having someone in your corner when the world changes around you.



The emotions run deep, but the humor is loud as Smarty Pants and Forky bring some of the film’s biggest laughs.



We cannot wait to see it again! pic.twitter.com/DTVb3hEC0X — Pixar Post (@ThePixarPost) June 10, 2026

That was echoed here as well:

Toy Story 5 is magical and pure perfection. It is a fantastic entry into the franchise. Jessie finally gets the story she deserves! It's emotional, funny, genuinely warm, and perfect in every way. Loved the new addition of characters. I laughed and cried at how marvelous Toy… pic.twitter.com/AJ1aC7TaU4 — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) June 10, 2026

And the positivity didn't stop:

#ToyStory5 is an absolute homerun and further proof that this is the greatest animated film franchise ever — surprising, heartfelt, dynamic and so, so fun. May these movies never cease. pic.twitter.com/bKRq5Uy9e3 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) June 10, 2026

I’m very happy to say that TOY STORY 5 is a genuine home run. Jessie being the lead really gives it an infectious energy, and the toys vs. tech conflict is much more nuanced than expected. Moreover, it takes a hard stance on one-on-one human connection being key for children. pic.twitter.com/8vBcygz4Bn — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) June 10, 2026

#ToyStory5 proves this franchise still has plenty of emotional territory left to explore. Timely and surprisingly sharp with its take on our relationship with technology. Joan Cusack delivers standout voice work. Fair warning that you'll want to break your kid's tablets. pic.twitter.com/58b3oXyWOE — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) June 10, 2026

#ToyStory5 is a beautiful, funny, nostalgic tale that works for both kids and those who were kids when the 1st film came out. I appreciated the message, but I was most thrilled to see Jessie get her spotlight!



Taylor Swift’s song is more perfect for the story than you realize! pic.twitter.com/LvkkXOPAyd — The Distracted Tatiana (@myrcellasear) June 10, 2026

It's worth noting that, traditionally, these social reactions prove to be a bit more positive than the actual reviews are. Still, it sounds as though Disney and Pixar could have another winner on their hands.

Stay tuned for more Toy Story 5 coverage, including our review, as we count down to the film's June 19 release.