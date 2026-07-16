Photos: Disney and Champion Unveil New NFL Merchandise Collection Featuring Disney, Marvel, Pixar & Star Wars Characters

The first wave of the Disney | Champion NFL Collection debuted at Fanatics Fest NYC, pairing nine NFL teams with iconic Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars characters ahead of ESPN's first Super Bowl season.

Disney fans and football fans alike have something entirely new to cheer for this season. Ahead of ESPN's first-ever Super Bowl broadcast, Disney and Champion have teamed up with the NFL for a first-of-its-kind apparel collaboration that brings together all 32 NFL teams with beloved Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars characters. Better yet, fans attending Fanatics Fest NYC are the first to get their hands on the exclusive merchandise before its nationwide release.

The new Disney | Champion NFL Collection combines classic Champion apparel with creative character-team pairings designed to celebrate each franchise's personality and fan culture. The collection spans T-shirts, crewnecks, and sweatshirts, offering sports fans a fresh way to represent both their favorite NFL team and iconic Disney characters.

Fans visiting Fanatics Fest NYC this weekend received an exclusive first look at merchandise featuring the collection's first nine officially revealed team pairings and were even offered a free pin with the purchase of any item from the collection. Disney even leaned into the football theme by announcing the collaborations through a special "fan draft," where each NFL team "selected" a Disney, Marvel, Pixar, or Star Wars character to represent their franchise. Let’s take a look at the merchandise we spotted for each team:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Captain Hook

New York Giants - Wreck-It Ralph

Dallas Cowboys - Woody

New England Patriots - Captain America

Buffalo Bills - Beast

Philadelphia Eagles - Doctor Doom

New York Jets - Buzz Lightyear

Washington Commanders - Hamm

Las Vegas Raiders - Darth Vader

Each design incorporates official NFL team branding alongside bold character artwork, creating a collection that feels equally at home on game day or at a Disney park. Champion's signature heavyweight sweatshirts and classic tees provide the canvas for the collaboration, giving the apparel a premium yet nostalgic feel.

While only nine teams have been revealed so far, Disney has confirmed that every NFL franchise will eventually receive its own unique Disney-inspired pairing. The remaining 23 collaborations will be unveiled in August, completing the full 32-team collection ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

For those attending Fanatics Fest NYC, the Disney | Champion Fan Zone is currently the only place to purchase these first releases. Fans can browse the debut apparel and see the team-character matchups in person before the collection becomes widely available.

Once the full lineup is revealed later this summer, merchandise for all 32 NFL teams will launch online through Fanatics, NFL Shop, Disney Store, and at select Lids locations nationwide, giving fans across the country an opportunity to represent their team with a magical twist.

With ESPN preparing for its historic first Super Bowl season, the Disney | Champion NFL Collection marks a unique crossover between sports and storytelling. Whether you're rooting for Darth Vader and the Raiders, Captain America and the Patriots, or Woody and the Cowboys, this collaboration offers something that appeals to Disney fans and football enthusiasts alike.

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