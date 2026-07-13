ESPN Re-Signs Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter to New Multi-Year Deal

The new contract will push Schefter to over 2 decades at the network.

After more than 15 years with the network, Adam Schefter is set to continue leading ESPN's NFL reporting following a new multi-year deal.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has signed Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter to a new multi-year contract extension that will push him past the 2 decade mark with the Disney-owned sports network.

Schefter joined ESPN in 2009 and is widely credited with helping modernize the NFL insider reporting role.

He will continue to serve as one of ESPN's leading NFL news breakers, reporting on major stories including trades, coaching changes, free agency signings, and contract extensions.

Schefter will remain a regular presence across ESPN programming, including Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night Countdown, NFL Live, The Pat McAfee Show, SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take, and coverage of the NFL Draft and Super Bowl.

His reporting also reaches audiences through ESPN Digital, ESPN.com, and social media platforms.

Schefter has amassed more than 17 million followers across social media, including over 11 million followers on X.

Prior to joining ESPN, Schefter spent five seasons at the NFL Network and previously covered the Denver Broncos for the Rocky Mountain News and The Denver Post.

Throughout his career, Schefter has been recognized as one of the most influential journalists in sports media and previously served as president of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Outside of football coverage, Schefter is the author of five books and supports philanthropic efforts benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

What They’re Saying:

Burke Magnus, President, Content, ESPN: “Adam reaches NFL fans wherever they are — on air, on ESPN Digital and on social — and that multi-platform instinct is a big part of what makes him so valuable to us. ESPN NFL news has a way of cutting through everything else on the sports calendar, and Adam is a big reason our audience comes to ESPN first when it breaks. His credibility with sources, relentless work ethic and ability to deliver news in real time are second to none. Fans know it, the league knows it and we know it. We’re thrilled he’ll continue leading our NFL coverage for years to come.”

“Adam reaches NFL fans wherever they are — on air, on ESPN Digital and on social — and that multi-platform instinct is a big part of what makes him so valuable to us. ESPN NFL news has a way of cutting through everything else on the sports calendar, and Adam is a big reason our audience comes to ESPN first when it breaks. His credibility with sources, relentless work ethic and ability to deliver news in real time are second to none. Fans know it, the league knows it and we know it. We’re thrilled he’ll continue leading our NFL coverage for years to come.” Adam Schefter, Senior NFL Insider: “It is the highest honor of my career to continue to get to work at ESPN. My profound appreciation to Jimmy Pitaro, Burke Magnus, Mike Foss, Mike McQuade, Mark Gross, Seth Markman, and the many great people at the network who have had such an impact and influence on my career. When I left NFL Network in 2009 for ESPN, my then and now colleague Rich Eisen predicted to me that I never would work anywhere other than ESPN. Rich called it.”

Start Planning Your Football Parties:

Back in May, ESPN unveiled their 2026 NFL coverage, the biggest from the network ever!

The slate for the 2026 regular season begins on Wednesday, September 9, marking only the second Wednesday opener in NFL history.

The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks open the season against the New England Patriots, the team they defeated at the most recent Super Bowl.

Make sure you check out the full schedule.

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