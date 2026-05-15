ESPN Unveils Biggest NFL Schedule Ever for 2026, Featuring Super Bowl LXI

Check out the full schedule and where to watch!

The NFL has unveiled its full 2026 schedule, highlighted by a rare Wednesday season opener, record-breaking international games, and several marquee primetime matchups.

What’s Happening:

The 2026 NFL schedule officially released Thursday night at 8PM ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.

The 2026 regular season begins on Wednesday, September 9, marking only the second Wednesday opener in NFL history.

The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks open the season against the New England Patriots, the team they defeated at the most recent Super Bowl.

The midweek start accommodates the NFL’s first regular-season game in Melbourne, Australia.

The Los Angeles Rams face the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, Sept. 10, in Melbourne.

The NFL holds a record nine international games in 2026 across four continents and seven countries.

Another international matchup features the Cincinnati Bengals against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 on Nov. 8.

The first Sunday Night Football game features the New York Giants versus the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys also host the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.

The first Monday Night Football game features the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 14.

The full NFL schedule release also includes team analysis, predictions, depth charts, and schedule difficulty rankings.

Check out the full schedule below:





WEEK DATE VISITOR HOME TIME (ET) ESPN ABC NFL Network Preseason Aug 20 Raiders Texans 8PM X



1 Sept. 14 (MNF) Broncos Chiefs 8PM X X

2 Sept 21 (MNF) Giants Rams 8PM X X

3 Sept 28 (MNF) Eagles Bears 8PM X X

4 Oct. 4 Colts Commanders 9:30AM



X 4 Oct. 5 (MNF) Falcons Saints 8PM X



5 Oct. 11 Eagles Jaguars 9:30AM



X 5 Oct. 12 (MNF) Bills Rams 8PM X X

6 Oct. 18 Texans Jaguars 9:30AM



X 6 Oct. 19 (MNF) Commanders 49ers 8PM X X

7 Oct. 25 Steelers Saints 9:30AM



X 7 Oct. 26 (MNF) Cowboys Eagles 8PM X X

8 Nov. 2 (MNF) Bears Seahawks 8PM X



9 Nov. 8 Bengals Falcons 9:30AM



X 9 Nov. 9 (MNF) Bills Vikings 8PM X X

10 Nov. 16 (MNF) Chargers Ravens 8PM X



11 Nov. 23 (MNF) Bengals Commanders 8PM X



12 Nov. 30 (MNF) Panters Buccaneers 8PM X



13 Dec. 7 (MNF) Cowboys Seahawks 8PM X X

14 Dec. 14 (MNF) Steelers Jaguars 8PM X



15 Dec. 21 (MNF) Patriots Chiefs 8PM X X

16 Dec. 26 TBD TBD 4:30PM



X 16 Dec. 26 TBD TBD 8PM



X 16 Dec. 28 (MNF) Giants Lions 8PM X



17 Jan. 4 (MNF) Texans Packers 8PM X



18 Jan. 9 TBD TBD 4:30PM X X

18 Jan. 9 TBD TBD 8PM X X

Wildcard Jan. 16, 17, or 18 TBD TBD TBD X X

Divisional Jan. 23 or 24 TBD TBD TBD X X

Super Bowl LXI Feb. 14 TBD TBD 6:30PM X X



The Indianapolis Colts announced their 2026 lineup with a fun video inspired by The Simpsons!

Check it out below:

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