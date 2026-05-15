ESPN Unveils Biggest NFL Schedule Ever for 2026, Featuring Super Bowl LXI

Check out the full schedule and where to watch!
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The NFL has unveiled its full 2026 schedule, highlighted by a rare Wednesday season opener, record-breaking international games, and several marquee primetime matchups.

What’s Happening:

  • The 2026 NFL schedule officially released Thursday night at 8PM ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.
  • The 2026 regular season begins on Wednesday, September 9, marking only the second Wednesday opener in NFL history.
  • The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks open the season against the New England Patriots, the team they defeated at the most recent Super Bowl.
  • The midweek start accommodates the NFL’s first regular-season game in Melbourne, Australia.
  • The Los Angeles Rams face the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, Sept. 10, in Melbourne.
  • The NFL holds a record nine international games in 2026 across four continents and seven countries.
  • Another international matchup features the Cincinnati Bengals against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 on Nov. 8.
  • The first Sunday Night Football game features the New York Giants versus the Dallas Cowboys.
  • The Dallas Cowboys also host the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.
  • The first Monday Night Football game features the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 14.
  • The full NFL schedule release also includes team analysis, predictions, depth charts, and schedule difficulty rankings.
  • Check out the full schedule below:


WEEK

DATE

VISITOR

HOME

TIME (ET)

ESPN

ABC

NFL Network

Preseason

Aug 20

Raiders

Texans

8PM

X



1

Sept. 14 (MNF)

Broncos

Chiefs

8PM

X

X


2

Sept 21 (MNF)

Giants

Rams

8PM

X

X


3

Sept 28 (MNF)

Eagles

Bears

8PM

X

X


4

Oct. 4

Colts 

Commanders

9:30AM



X

4

Oct. 5 (MNF)

Falcons

Saints

8PM

X



5

Oct. 11

Eagles

Jaguars

9:30AM



X

5

Oct. 12 (MNF)

Bills

Rams

8PM

X

X


6

Oct. 18

Texans

Jaguars

9:30AM



X

6

Oct. 19 (MNF)

Commanders

49ers

8PM

X

X


7

Oct. 25

Steelers

Saints

9:30AM



X

7

Oct. 26 (MNF)

Cowboys

Eagles

8PM

X

X


8

Nov. 2 (MNF)

Bears

Seahawks

8PM

X



9

Nov. 8

Bengals

Falcons

9:30AM



X

9

Nov. 9 (MNF)

Bills

Vikings

8PM

X

X


10

Nov. 16 (MNF)

Chargers

Ravens

8PM

X



11

Nov. 23 (MNF)

Bengals

Commanders

8PM

X



12

Nov. 30 (MNF)

Panters

Buccaneers

8PM

X



13

Dec. 7 (MNF)

Cowboys

Seahawks

8PM

X

X


14

Dec. 14 (MNF)

Steelers

Jaguars

8PM

X



15

Dec. 21 (MNF)

Patriots

Chiefs

8PM

X

X


16

Dec. 26

TBD

TBD

4:30PM



X

16

Dec. 26

TBD

TBD

8PM



X

16

Dec. 28 (MNF)

Giants

Lions

8PM

X



17

Jan. 4 (MNF)

Texans

Packers

8PM

X



18

Jan. 9

TBD

TBD

4:30PM

X

X


18

Jan. 9

TBD

TBD

8PM

X

X


Wildcard

Jan. 16, 17, or 18

TBD

TBD

TBD

X

X


Divisional

Jan. 23 or 24

TBD

TBD

TBD

X

X


Super Bowl LXI

Feb. 14

TBD

TBD

6:30PM

X

X


  • The Indianapolis Colts announced their 2026 lineup with a fun video inspired by The Simpsons!
  • Check it out below:

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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