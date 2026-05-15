ESPN Unveils Biggest NFL Schedule Ever for 2026, Featuring Super Bowl LXI
The NFL has unveiled its full 2026 schedule, highlighted by a rare Wednesday season opener, record-breaking international games, and several marquee primetime matchups.
What’s Happening:
- The 2026 NFL schedule officially released Thursday night at 8PM ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.
- The 2026 regular season begins on Wednesday, September 9, marking only the second Wednesday opener in NFL history.
- The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks open the season against the New England Patriots, the team they defeated at the most recent Super Bowl.
- The midweek start accommodates the NFL’s first regular-season game in Melbourne, Australia.
- The Los Angeles Rams face the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, Sept. 10, in Melbourne.
- The NFL holds a record nine international games in 2026 across four continents and seven countries.
- Another international matchup features the Cincinnati Bengals against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 on Nov. 8.
- The first Sunday Night Football game features the New York Giants versus the Dallas Cowboys.
- The Dallas Cowboys also host the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.
- The first Monday Night Football game features the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 14.
- The full NFL schedule release also includes team analysis, predictions, depth charts, and schedule difficulty rankings.
- Check out the full schedule below:
WEEK
DATE
VISITOR
HOME
TIME (ET)
ESPN
NFL Network
Preseason
Aug 20
Raiders
Texans
8PM
X
1
Sept. 14 (MNF)
Broncos
Chiefs
8PM
X
X
2
Sept 21 (MNF)
Giants
Rams
8PM
X
X
3
Sept 28 (MNF)
Eagles
Bears
8PM
X
X
4
Oct. 4
Colts
Commanders
9:30AM
X
4
Oct. 5 (MNF)
Falcons
Saints
8PM
X
5
Oct. 11
Eagles
Jaguars
9:30AM
X
5
Oct. 12 (MNF)
Bills
Rams
8PM
X
X
6
Oct. 18
Texans
Jaguars
9:30AM
X
6
Oct. 19 (MNF)
Commanders
49ers
8PM
X
X
7
Oct. 25
Steelers
Saints
9:30AM
X
7
Oct. 26 (MNF)
Cowboys
Eagles
8PM
X
X
8
Nov. 2 (MNF)
Bears
Seahawks
8PM
X
9
Nov. 8
Bengals
Falcons
9:30AM
X
9
Nov. 9 (MNF)
Bills
Vikings
8PM
X
X
10
Nov. 16 (MNF)
Chargers
Ravens
8PM
X
11
Nov. 23 (MNF)
Bengals
Commanders
8PM
X
12
Nov. 30 (MNF)
Panters
Buccaneers
8PM
X
13
Dec. 7 (MNF)
Cowboys
Seahawks
8PM
X
X
14
Dec. 14 (MNF)
Steelers
Jaguars
8PM
X
15
Dec. 21 (MNF)
Patriots
Chiefs
8PM
X
X
16
Dec. 26
TBD
TBD
4:30PM
X
16
Dec. 26
TBD
TBD
8PM
X
16
Dec. 28 (MNF)
Giants
Lions
8PM
X
17
Jan. 4 (MNF)
Texans
Packers
8PM
X
18
Jan. 9
TBD
TBD
4:30PM
X
X
18
Jan. 9
TBD
TBD
8PM
X
X
Wildcard
Jan. 16, 17, or 18
TBD
TBD
TBD
X
X
Divisional
Jan. 23 or 24
TBD
TBD
TBD
X
X
Super Bowl LXI
Feb. 14
TBD
TBD
6:30PM
X
X
- The Indianapolis Colts announced their 2026 lineup with a fun video inspired by The Simpsons!
- Check it out below:
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