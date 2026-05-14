Charlie Neal, ESPN Correspondent and Iconic Voice of HBCU Sports, Passes Away at Age 80

Charlie Neal, the legendary broadcaster whose voice became synonymous with HBCU athletics and Black college sports coverage for generations of fans, has passed away at the age of 80.

Over a career spanning more than four decades, Neal became one of the most respected and recognizable figures in sports broadcasting, helping elevate Historically Black Colleges and Universities to a national audience through his work with BET, ESPN, ESPNU, CBS Sports, and most recently HBCU GO.

Born on October 28, 1945, in Philadelphia, Neal began his career as a radio disc jockey before transitioning into television journalism and sports broadcasting in Washington, D.C. His career took a historic turn in 1980 when he joined the newly launched Black Entertainment Television. There, Neal became the signature play-by-play voice for HBCU football and basketball broadcasts, helping create unprecedented exposure for Black college athletics at a time when those programs were largely ignored by mainstream media.

For countless fans, Neal’s voice became the soundtrack of HBCU sports Saturdays. He chronicled legendary players, iconic rivalries, and historic moments while providing rich historical context that connected generations of athletes and fans. His work showcased not only the games themselves, but also the culture, tradition, bands, and communities surrounding HBCUs.

Following BET’s departure from sports broadcasting, Neal continued his groundbreaking work with ESPN and ESPNU, where he called the network’s first football broadcast in 2005. He later remained a central figure in HBCU coverage through HBCU GO, continuing to champion Black college athletics well into his later years.

Neal’s impact extended far beyond the broadcast booth. He was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the MEAC Hall of Fame, and the CIAA Hall of Fame, among numerous other honors recognizing his contributions to sports media and HBCU athletics. In 2023, he became the first recipient from the HBCU ranks to receive the National Football Foundation’s prestigious Chris Schenkel Award for excellence in college football broadcasting.

Charlie Neal leaves behind a legacy that transformed how HBCU athletics were covered and celebrated. More than a broadcaster, he was a storyteller and historian whose work ensured generations of athletes and institutions received the recognition they deserved.