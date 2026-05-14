Destinations Revealed: More Specifics of Soarin' Across America Announced

New music by Bruce Broughton based on the original Jerry Goldsmith Soarin' themes will be featured in the new iteration of the attraction.

At Walt Disney World, the Soarin' Challenge interactive game in the attraction queue will also see an all-new challenge. Created in collaboration with National Geographic, guests can play the Soarin' Challenge Across America, to discover which state is "Most Likely to Reach for the Stars," "Most Likely to Strike Gold" and more, with images and facts from the National Geographic archives.