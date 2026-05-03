Photos/Video: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Reopens at Magic Kingdom

The newly enhanced and refurbished attraction has been closed for over a year.

At long last, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad has reopened at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. For over a year, the classic Frontierland staple has been shuttered while the E-ticket saw some major enhancements, refurbishments, and additions.

From the outside, not a whole lot looks different, but fans will surely notice the new heigh requirement - with a minimum height of 38", reduced from 40" to experience the attraction.

Inside the queue, more details bring Big Thunder Mountain Railroad to life, expanding on the gold mining lore and backstory of the attraction.

While the portrait has been there for some time, bringing the prospector into the fan-favorite Society of Explorers and Adventurers, the enhanced backstory of the attraction now features more of Barnabas T. Bullion - who looks a lot like famed Imagineer Tony Baxter.

As it was before, the queue splits into two sides as you navigate down into the loading platform.

There, brand new vehicles await to whisk you into the mountain.

While it's difficult to capture all the enhanced details through photos on a roller coaster, you can see the thousands of bats that have been added into the caves of the first lift hill.

The Rainbow Caverns have been completely enhanced and restored, fully illuminated and changing colors as passengers anger the spirits of the mountain.

A lot of the same landmark features are on board as well, including a new scene on the last lift hill where guests find The Mother Lode in the form of a giant gold nugget that reveals itself before you plunge into the last stretch of the coaster.

This is after you go through the restored and refurbished part of the attraction, taking passengers through the tiny town of Tumbleweed once again.

Take a ride on the newly enhanced attraction in our video below.

In the video, and if you've ever been on the attraction before, you know that there are plenty of spots in which you can see out into the Frontierland surroundings. Devotees may recall that the entire Rivers of America has been trained and Tom Sawyer Island has been leveled, so parts of the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad attraction now look at a barren landscape as Piston Peak begins to take shape, and eventually we see Villains Land on the horizon. Enjoy this for now, as poles and supports are also being installed as it looks like more view blocking walls are coming to the newly reopened attraction.

To take a ride for yourself on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom and the rest of the fun of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!