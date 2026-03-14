Gird Your Loins! Popcorn Buckets and Other Novelties Have Been Revealed for "The Devil Wears Prada 2"

Even Miranda would approve of some of these.

20 Years later, Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel are all returning to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine for the first time since the original The Devil Wears Prada debuted back in 2006 with the eagerly anticipated sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2.

A lot has happened in the last 20 years, especially in the world of theatrical film viewing - and this time around, fans can get their hands on some fun The Devil Wears Prada 2 popcorn buckets, cups, and souvenirs from their local cinema.

Now that tickets are available for the new movie, the items have been revealed and we've rounded up a number of them coming to the theater chains across the country, and we're certain that the handbag popcorn bucket will be the go-to item - mostly since a majority of the movie houses will be offering them. Take a look below.

Cinemark

The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives at Cinemark locations with a wide variety of novelty items, including the Popcorn Handbag. A popcorn tin will also be offered, as well as a souvenir cup and stylized tumbler. A Bag chain (for use outside of the popcorn handbag) can also be picked up, as well as some wine-style tumblers with charm. Cinemark has the widest variety of The Devil Wears Prada 2 items.

Regal

Regal locations are set to offer up the same Popcorn Handbag, complete with collectible keychain. Additionally, a signature red tumbler is available for your beverage needs, adorned with the film's logo.

Marcus Theaters

Marcus Theaters has their own variant of the The Devil Wears Prada 2 items, with the popcorn handbag, the red tumbler with the movie logo (though this one features silhouettes of heels), and the black popcorn tin.

Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse is mixing things up, offering a limited edition Tote Bag that can be preordered when getting tickets for The Devil Wears Prada 2. The Black Tote features the movie's logo on one side, and a popular quote on the other.

AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres has the Popcorn Handbag on offer, but for those who screen the movie on Thursday, April 30 in Dolby Cinema - they will get a pair of sunglasses and a promotional issue of Runway Magazine. The sunglasses are black frames, and feature red heels on the arms.

The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on May 1. Tickets are available now.