By All Means, Move at Glacial Pace to Get Your Tickets to "The Devil Wears Prada 2"

The film is still over a month away.

Fans can now get tickets to the eagerly-anticipated new sequel to a 20 year-old classic, as The Devil Wears Prada 2 gets ready to arrive in theaters everywhere.

What's Happening:

Tickets are now available for the highly anticipated sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, from 20th Century Studios.

With that news, comes a new spot for the film, which will see the return of Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel - played once again by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci respectively.

20 Years later, they are all returning to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine for the first time since the original film debuted back in 2006.

The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on May 1.

A Quick Refresher: