First-of-Its-Kind Collaboration Brings "Toy Story 5" Themed Pizzas to Papa Johns

Papa Johns is teaming up with Disney and Pixar for an all-new Toy Story 5 collaboration, inspired by the "universal language of great pizza."

What's Happening:

Marking a first-of-its-kind collaboration for Toy Story, this new collaboration with Papa Johns will see the pizza chain bring its commitment to quality ingredients together with the imagination and heart that has defined Toy Story for decades.

Fans will be able to find T oy Story 5 personal pizzas and dip cups, limited-edition collectibles, merchandise, immersive experiences and an in-app game – in select markets worldwide.

The Toy Story 5 personal pizzas are all made with Papa Johns original dough which has six simple ingredients and no artificial flavors or colors.

The personal pizza lineup includes: Space Ranger Roni: made with Papa Johns signature pizza sauce, real cheese made from mozzarella and double pepperoni

made with Papa Johns signature pizza sauce, real cheese made from mozzarella and double pepperoni Sheriff’s Round Up: made with smoky Southern-style barbeque sauce, real cheese made from mozzarella, grilled chicken and onions

made with smoky Southern-style barbeque sauce, real cheese made from mozzarella, grilled chicken and onions Reach for the Pie: made with Papa Johns signature pizza sauce, real cheese made from mozzarella, Italian sausage and banana peppers

Each pizza in the U.S. is paired with the new Rootin’ Tootin’ Ranch Dip cup, a creamy ranch-based sauce infused with pepperoni flavor, tomato, herbs and spices.

Select international markets will have Toy Story 5 collectibles (Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie) available for eligible pizza purchases, while supplies last.

Campaign elements will roll out through the end of July across key global markets, including Los Angeles, London, Seoul and Madrid.

The Toy Story 5 personal pizzas are available nationwide in the U.S. starting at $6.99 from June 1 to July 19, 2026, as well as 42 international markets, for a limited time.