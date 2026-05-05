First-of-Its-Kind Collaboration Brings "Toy Story 5" Themed Pizzas to Papa Johns
Better pizza, better toys.
Papa Johns is teaming up with Disney and Pixar for an all-new Toy Story 5 collaboration, inspired by the "universal language of great pizza."
What's Happening:
- Marking a first-of-its-kind collaboration for Toy Story, this new collaboration with Papa Johns will see the pizza chain bring its commitment to quality ingredients together with the imagination and heart that has defined Toy Story for decades.
- Fans will be able to find Toy Story 5 personal pizzas and dip cups, limited-edition collectibles, merchandise, immersive experiences and an in-app game – in select markets worldwide.
- The Toy Story 5 personal pizzas are all made with Papa Johns original dough which has six simple ingredients and no artificial flavors or colors.
- The personal pizza lineup includes:
- Space Ranger Roni: made with Papa Johns signature pizza sauce, real cheese made from mozzarella and double pepperoni
- Sheriff’s Round Up: made with smoky Southern-style barbeque sauce, real cheese made from mozzarella, grilled chicken and onions
- Reach for the Pie: made with Papa Johns signature pizza sauce, real cheese made from mozzarella, Italian sausage and banana peppers
- Each pizza in the U.S. is paired with the new Rootin’ Tootin’ Ranch Dip cup, a creamy ranch-based sauce infused with pepperoni flavor, tomato, herbs and spices.
- Select international markets will have Toy Story 5 collectibles (Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie) available for eligible pizza purchases, while supplies last.
- Campaign elements will roll out through the end of July across key global markets, including Los Angeles, London, Seoul and Madrid.
- The Toy Story 5 personal pizzas are available nationwide in the U.S. starting at $6.99 from June 1 to July 19, 2026, as well as 42 international markets, for a limited time.
- And be sure to check out Toy Story 5 when it rides into theaters on June 19, 2026.
What They're Saying:
- Jenna Bromberg, Chief Marketing Officer, Papa Johns: “This collaboration unites two iconic brands rooted in quality, creativity and bringing people together. The joy and imagination of Toy Story, combined with our commitment to great pizza is an authentic way for us to create something special – and delicious – for our fans.”
- Chris Lyn-Sue, SVP, General Manager of International at Papa Johns: “Toy Story is one of the most globally loved franchises of all time, and pizza has a unique way of bringing people together across cultures. In the first pizza collaboration for a Toy Story movie release, we’re celebrating Toy Story 5 across multiple markets, making this one of our biggest international collaborations to date.”
- Lylle Breier, EVP, Partnerships, Promotions, Synergy & Events at The Walt Disney Studios: “Toy Story is beloved by generations, and our all-new movie Toy Story 5 continues the legacy in a fresh and exciting way. We are thrilled to collaborate with Papa Johns and bring Toy Story to fans in a whole new flavor – literally. Our collaboration is the perfect blend of comfort, nostalgia and something refreshingly new, taking the celebration to infinity and beyond.”