"Hocus Pocus 3" in Early Development with Original Sanderson Sisters Set to Return

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are set to reprise their iconic roles in Disney’s next sequel.

There is something “amok, amok, amok”… again! The cauldron is bubbling once more as Hocus Pocus 3 officially moves into early development at Disney Live Action Studios.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, the iconic trio of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all set to return as the unforgettable Sanderson sisters.

After the success of Hocus Pocus 2, which debuted exclusively on Disney+, Disney is reportedly exploring a theatrical component for the third installment, marking a potential return to the big screen for the beloved franchise.

While the studio has remained tight-lipped due to the project’s early stage, the move signals confidence in the enduring popularity of the witches of Salem.

The road to Hocus Pocus 3 has been anything but straightforward. Originally announced in 2023 by former Disney executive Sean Bailey, the sequel faced uncertainty following his departure from the company in 2024.

For a time, the project lingered in limbo, despite strong fan demand and teases from Midler about a “brilliant” script already in place.

Behind the scenes, negotiations reportedly stalled over contracts for the three leads, but those hurdles have now been resolved, clearing the way for development to move forward. Disney executive Jessica Virtue will oversee the project as it continues to take shape.

Plot details remain under wraps, but the franchise’s legacy offers plenty of possibilities. The original Hocus Pocus introduced audiences to Winnie, Sarah, and Mary, 17th-century witches resurrected on Halloween night in Salem. Their quest for immortality, fueled by stealing the life force of children, quickly turned the film into a seasonal staple.

Though not an immediate box office hit upon its 1993 release, Hocus Pocus grew into a cult classic over the decades, becoming synonymous with Halloween viewing.

Its 2022 sequel reignited that magic for a new generation, bringing the Sanderson sisters back nearly 30 years later for another chaotic night of spellcasting and revenge.

Now, with a third film on the horizon, speculation is already building about what’s next and who else might return. Original cast members like Thora Birch and James Marsden have expressed interest in rejoining the franchise, raising hopes for a full-circle finale that honors its legacy.

For Midler, Parker, and Najimy, the return marks yet another chapter in careers filled with iconic roles across film, television, and stage. But for fans, it’s a chance to revisit characters that have become an essential part of Halloween tradition.

If Hocus Pocus 3 does indeed serve as the trilogy’s final installment, expectations are high for a sendoff that captures the humor, heart, and spooky charm that made the Sanderson sisters unforgettable.

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