ABC Sets a Primetime Airing of "The Force Awakens" as "The Wonderful World of Disney" Returns for the Summer

Revisit the film that started the Disney era of Star Wars later this month on ABC.

The movie that kicked off the Star Wars sequel trilogy will be airing on ABC later this month as part of The Wonderful World of Disney.

What's Happening:

As Star Wars fans across the globe celebrate May the 4th, we've received news of a way to keep the celebration going later this month.

With the summer right around the corner, ABC is continuing its decades-long tradition by bringing back The Wonderful World of Disney most Sunday nights. This summer's first movie takes us to a galaxy far, far away for The Force Awakens.

Released in 2015, The Force Awakens kicked off the somewhat controversial sequel trilogy with a film that was equal parts new and classic Star Wars – bringing in new characters like Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) alongside stalwarts like Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher).

Thirty years after the Battle of Endor, a new threat has risen in the form of the First Order and the villainous Kylo Ren. Meanwhile, Rey, a young scavenger, discovers powers that will change her life — and possibly save the galaxy.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens airs Sunday, May 24 from 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET. Of course, you can also stream it any time on Disney+ .

More Star Wars News:

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