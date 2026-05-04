New Special Look at "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Arrives on Disney+
A first look in four parts
A new first-look at the upcoming film Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu has arrived on Disney+.
What's Happening:
- Ahead of the debut of the new film, a special look at the upcoming movie Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is now available for all subscribers on Disney+.
- The new Special Look at the movie actually consists of four parts - all easily digestible at only a few minutes long each:
- A Special Look
- Creaturette
- Grogu Joins the Conversation
- Larger Than Life
- The Mandalorian and Grogu are ready to embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu, opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.
- The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.
- Sigourney Weaver is set to star as an ex-Rebel pilot, while The Bear's Jeremy Allen White appears as Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta.
- The film is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson, who provided the iconic theme for The Mandalorian TV series.
- As part of the fun, theaters everywhere are getting in on the celebration with special new novelty items, including some available at the historic El Capitan Theatre.
- The duo were also part of a special bond sizzle reel, showing off famous partnerships in the Star Wars galaxy.
- You can catch the first look streaming now on Disney+.
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