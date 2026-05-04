The Force of Nostalgia: "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Gets Star Wars Day Ad Looking Back at Iconic Star Wars Bonds

From Anakin to Grogu, the Star Wars galaxy is full of loving fatherly bonds – as showcased in this new ad.

If you weren't already excited to see The Mandalorian and Grogu, a new trailer featuring iconic moments of Star Wars past might just do the trick for you on this May the 4th.

What's Happening:

May the 4th, otherwise known as Star Wars Day, is here – and this year, Star Wars fans have a lot to celebrate, with the first theatrical release from the franchise since 2019.

A new ad for The Mandalorian and Grogu pulls on the nostalgia of past iconic Star Wars moments, specifically ones showcasing a fatherly bond like that of Din Djarin and Grogu.

Moments featured include: The meeting of Anakin Skywalker and Obi Wan Kenobi in The Phantom Menace Galen and Jyn Erso from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Rey seeking help from Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi Yoda's words of wisdom for Luke in The Last Jedi

Moments from The Mandalorian series are also featured in the ad, which you can watch below.

About The Mandalorian and Grogu:

The Mandalorian and Grogu picks up on events as the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu (as himself).

Sigourney Weaver star as an ex-Rebel pilot, while The Bear's Jeremy Allen White appears as Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta.

The film is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce.

The film’s music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who provided the iconic theme for The Mandalorian TV series.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on Friday, May 22.

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