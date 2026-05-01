This is the Way: Celebrate May the 4th with "The Mandalorian & Grogu" Items from BoxLunch
The new Star Wars film is set to hit theaters on May 22nd.
May the 4th and The Mandalorian & Grogu are just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with Star Wars merchandise from BoxLunch!
What’s Happening:
- May the 4th is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate Star Wars Day than a gift for you or your favorite nerd.
- BoxLunch, a fashion-forward fandom brand, has an incredible collection of everyday items that tastefully showcase brands like Disney, Marvel, DC, and, of course, Star Wars.
- As you are figuring out how you wanna enjoy the sci-fi celebration, don’t forget to plan your ultimate Star Wars outfit.
- Plus, the month of May is full of Star Wars fun, with the upcoming release of The Mandalorian & Grogu!
- The first theatrical Star Wars release in 6 years, The Mandalorian & Grogu is based off of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian.
- Let’s take a look at some of the amazing products you won’t wanna miss.
Star Wars The Mandalorian Moto Jacket - BoxLunch Exclusive ($129.99)
Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Embroidered Women's Cropped T-Shirt - BoxLunch Exclusive ($36.90)
Star Wars Endor Scenic Woven Wall Art — BoxLunch Exclusive ($29.90)
Star Wars The Mandalorian Speeder Bike Scene Embroidered Crewneck - BoxLunch Exclusive ($64.90)
Star Wars The Mandalorian Women's Short Overalls — BoxLunch Exclusive ($59.90)
Star Wars The Mandalorian Baseball Jersey — BoxLunch Exclusive ($64.90)
Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu & Mando T-Shirt - BoxLunch Exclusive ($34.90)
- If none of these products make you wanna take your wallet to a galaxy far, far away, you can check out the full collection on BoxLunch.com
About The Mandalorian & Grogu:
- Directed by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian & Grogu is expected to pick up where the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian left off.
- The Empire has been defeated, but scattered Imperial warlords still pose a threat across the galaxy.
- As the emerging New Republic works to safeguard what the Rebellion achieved, it turns to Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice, Grogu, for help.
- Tickets for Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu are on sale now!
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