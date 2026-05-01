This is the Way: Celebrate May the 4th with "The Mandalorian & Grogu" Items from BoxLunch

The new Star Wars film is set to hit theaters on May 22nd.

May the 4th and The Mandalorian & Grogu are just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with Star Wars merchandise from BoxLunch!

What’s Happening:

May the 4th is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate Star Wars Day than a gift for you or your favorite nerd.

BoxLunch, a fashion-forward fandom brand, has an incredible collection of everyday items that tastefully showcase brands like Disney, Marvel, DC, and, of course, Star Wars.

As you are figuring out how you wanna enjoy the sci-fi celebration, don’t forget to plan your ultimate Star Wars outfit.

Plus, the month of May is full of Star Wars fun, with the upcoming release of The Mandalorian & Grogu!

The first theatrical Star Wars release in 6 years, The Mandalorian & Grogu is based off of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Let’s take a look at some of the amazing products you won’t wanna miss.

If none of these products make you wanna take your wallet to a galaxy far, far away, you can check out the full collection on BoxLunch.com

About The Mandalorian & Grogu:

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian & Grogu is expected to pick up where the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian left off.

The Empire has been defeated, but scattered Imperial warlords still pose a threat across the galaxy.

As the emerging New Republic works to safeguard what the Rebellion achieved, it turns to Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice, Grogu, for help.

Tickets for Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu are on sale now!

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