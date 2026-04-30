Video: We Visited Jon Favreau's Studio to Preview New "Fortnite" Star Wars Content and See the Set of "The Mandalorian and Grogu"
Thanks to a very generous invitation from Epic Games, last week I had the amazing opportunity to visit Jon Favreau's Fairview Studios in Southern California, also nicknamed "Thunder Alley" after its history with Los Angeles hot-rod culture. During my nearly five-hour experience at the location, I saw many amazing sets, props, and costumes from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu and I had the chance to play several new Fortnite Star Wars games. Check out the full details in my video reports below.
What's happening:
- I visited Jon Favreau's Thunder Alley Studios in Culver City, California and was able to actually walk around the actual Adelphi Base set from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, in addition to seeing many additional amazing props, costumes, and creatures from the "Mandoverse" up close. Watch the video directly below for my tour.
Watch Visiting the Set of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu at Jon Favreau's Thunder Alley Studios:
- The second half of my time at Thunder Alley was spent previewing three new Star Wars games created using the Unreal Editor for Fortnite developer tools: Star Wars: Galactic Siege, Star Wars: Droid Tycoon, and Star Wars: Escape Vader. In the second video, you can watch along as I play these three games and give my thoughts on the experience.
Watch Previewing New Fortnite Star Wars Games: Galactic Siege, Droid Tycoon, and Escape Vader:
- Today Epic Games also released individual trailers for all three games, which you can watch directly below.
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will be released into theaters on Friday, May 22.
- Star Wars: Galactic Siege, Star Wars: Droid Tycoon, and Star Wars: Escape Vader will all be released tomorrow-- Friday, May 1-- via Fortnite.
What they're saying:
- President of Epic Games Adam Sussman: "After years of creating Star Wars experiences with Disney and Lucasfilm, we gave Star Wars’ heroes, worlds and assets to Fortnite creators so they could build the experiences they’ve always dreamed of playing. It’s now possible to create a limitless variety of games in the Star Wars universe that anyone in Fortnite can play."
- Executive Vice President of Disney Games and Digital Entertainment Sean Shoptaw: "Interactive entertainment is rapidly becoming one of the defining forces in how audiences experience stories, and Disney is fully embracing that evolution. Games offer a uniquely powerful way to deepen engagement, expand our worlds, and connect with fans in real time. As this space continues to grow, we see extraordinary potential to elevate Disney storytelling in ways that are innovative, social, and built for the way people play today. Star Wars continues to be one of the most powerful and enduring franchises in entertainment, and this year represents an extraordinary moment for fans around the world. With new stories, new characters, and new ways to experience the galaxy, we’re expanding the universe in ways that feel both fresh and deeply connected to what audiences' love. The momentum across games, streaming, and immersive experiences is incredibly exciting, and we’re just beginning to tap into what’s possible for the future of Star Wars."