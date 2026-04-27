Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau Preview "The Mandalorian and Grogu" at CCXP Mexico

The Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal, and The Mandalorian and Grogu director/co-writer Jon Favreau were in Mexico City on Sunday for the annual CCXP Convention.

Following an exclusive

franchise sizzle and a stunt involving Stormtroopers and a light show, Pascal, Favreau, and the adorable Grogu took to the stage at Centro Banamex to give the more than 2,000 fans in attendance a special preview of the all-new Star Wars film.