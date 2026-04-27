Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau Preview "The Mandalorian and Grogu" at CCXP Mexico
Of course, Grogu was there too!
Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau stopped by Mexico City for the annual CCXP Convention to give more than 2,000 fans a special preview of The Mandalorian and Grogu.
What's Happening:
- The Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal, and The Mandalorian and Grogu director/co-writer Jon Favreau were in Mexico City on Sunday for the annual CCXP Convention.
- Following an exclusive Star Wars franchise sizzle and a stunt involving Stormtroopers and a light show, Pascal, Favreau, and the adorable Grogu took to the stage at Centro Banamex to give the more than 2,000 fans in attendance a special preview of the all-new Star Wars film.
About The Mandalorian and Grogu:
- The Mandalorian and Grogu picks up on events as the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu (as himself).
- Sigourney Weaver star as an ex-Rebel pilot, while The Bear's Jeremy Allen White appears as Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta.
- The film is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce.
- The film’s music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who provided the iconic theme for The Mandalorian TV series.
- The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on Friday, May 22.
More Mandalorian and Grogu Fun:
- Explore the Galaxy with "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Collection at Disney Store
- Grogu-Inspired Nilla Nummies Bring a Taste of Star Wars to Fans Ahead of "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Film Release
- Jon Favreau on Bringing "The Mandalorian and Grogu" to the Big Screen, AI Transparency, and Why He's Optimistic About Movie Theaters
- The Mandalorian and Grogu and The Whopper: New Star Wars Movie Gets Burger King Tie-In
- "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Enter The Sweet Life with Special Flavors from Bones Coffee Company