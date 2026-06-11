Get Ready for "Gatto" with New Teaser from Pixar Animation Studios
The new film is due out next March.
Pixar Animation Studios is getting everyone excited for their next original film, Gatto, with a new teaser that dropped and will also be featured alongside Toy Story 5.
What's Happening:
- With Toy Story 5 just days away, we're already getting the teaser of the next film from Pixar Animation Studios, Gatto.
- This new teaser, promised to be screened alongside Toy Story 5 in theaters starting June 19, gives us our first glimpse at some of the cats in the new film, including Nero and feline mob boss, Rocco.
- Previously, we learned that Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things, The Avengers) had joined the voice cast as the scrappy black cat Nero.
- Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix trilogy, Boyz n the Hood, What's Love Got to Do with It) will voice the ruthless mob boss cat Rocco.
- The teaser trailer introduces Nero and Rocco as they question another cat in a funny interrogation scene, but get distracted in a way that is quite typical of any cat.
- Check out the new teaser below.
- Along with the new teaser comes a new poster for the film, featuring Nero in all glory among the moonlit streets of Venice.
- In Gatto, after years of maneuvering the canal-ridden, superstitious city of Venice, Italy, Nero begins to question whether he’s lived the right lives. Indebted to Rocco, the local feline mob boss, Nero finds himself in a quandary and is forced to forge a truly unexpected friendship that may finally lead him to his purpose - unless Venice gets the better of him first.
- We first learned of the movie last year, where we got additional details, including another character named Maya, a street musician who holds Nero captive (quite literally) with her music. Maya is also an outsider in the city, so it seems this story might just follow TWO black cats, figuratively speaking.
- We also learned a bit about the animation style of the film, which Pixar chief creative officer Pete Docter described as a "living painting," some of which you see in the teaser above, sharing last year that the studio was doing tests to bring depth and dimension while capturing the handmade texture of Venice.
- Gatto is directed by Enrico Casarosa and produced by Andrea Warren, the filmmaking team behind the Oscar-nominated feature Luca.
- Gatto releases exclusively in theaters March 5, 2027.
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