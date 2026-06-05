Pixar's "Gatto" Teaser Trailer Will Debut With "Toy Story 5" in Theaters

The next original film from Luca director Enrico Casarosa will get its first preview when Toy Story 5 opens June 19th.

A teaser trailer for Pixar’s next original animated film, Gatto, will debut with Toy Story 5 in theaters.

What’s Happening:

Pixar fans will get a first look at the studio’s next original film when they see Toy Story 5 on the big screen, opening June 19th.

Gatto hails from Luca director Enrico Casarosa and producer Andrea Warren.

Set in Venice, Italy, the film follows a black cat named Nero trying to survive in one of the most superstitious cities in the world, one linked by canals, a tough situation for a cat who can’t swim.

It was recently revealed that Mark Ruffalo is voicing the main character, Nero.

Visually, Gatto marks a departure for Pixar, with each frame looking like a moving painting rather than the computer-animated style the studio helped popularize.

A few other plot details about Gatto are known so far: Nero’s tail has a musically driven mind of its own, which pairs the reclusive cat with a human street musician named Maya, who is new to Venice. Nero has a bit of an edge, working for a feline mob boss named Rocco.

Tickets for Toy Story 5 are now available.

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