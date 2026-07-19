Go Down a Red Carpet Rabbit Hole with Alex at the World Premiere of "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" in this Week's Episode of "Laughing Place On Location"

The DCOM is now streaming on Disney+!

Another week, another premiere! In this week’s episode of Laughing Place On Location, Alex heads to the world premiere event for the latest DCOM, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.

What’s Happening:

  • In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
  • This week, join Alex as he finds his way back to Hollywood, CA for the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere.
  • Hear from the cast of this DCOM as well as other special guests as they walk the red carpet.
  • This includes appearances by Kiara Romero, Alexandro Byrd, Leonardo Nam, Brendon Tremblay, Jaheem Toombs, Dara Renee, Sabrina Bryan, and many more.
  • Check out Alex’s adventure now!