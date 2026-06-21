Celebrate a Decade of Shanghai Disney Resort with "Laughing Place On Location"

Join us for a special trip to Shanghai Disney Resort for an unforgettable birthday celebration.

Shanghai Disneyland just turned 10 years old this week – and we were on hand to showcase it all for a new episode of Laughing Place On Location.

What's Happening:

  • In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
  • Join us as we go On Location to the 10th anniversary of the Shanghai Disney Resort, where Benji sees a special presentation celebrating the history of the park, and former Disney CEO Bob Iger receive a special honor before checking out a special nighttime spectacular and birthday celebration.
  • We have much more coverage from Shanghai Disneyland's 10th birthday, so be sure to check out our Shanghai Disney Resort tag for more!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com