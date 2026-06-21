Celebrate a Decade of Shanghai Disney Resort with "Laughing Place On Location"
Join us for a special trip to Shanghai Disney Resort for an unforgettable birthday celebration.
Shanghai Disneyland just turned 10 years old this week – and we were on hand to showcase it all for a new episode of Laughing Place On Location.
What's Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- Join us as we go On Location to the 10th anniversary of the Shanghai Disney Resort, where Benji sees a special presentation celebrating the history of the park, and former Disney CEO Bob Iger receive a special honor before checking out a special nighttime spectacular and birthday celebration.
- We have much more coverage from Shanghai Disneyland's 10th birthday, so be sure to check out our Shanghai Disney Resort tag for more!
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- Annecy Animation Festival
- Disney Celebrates America 250
- San Diego Comic-Con
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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