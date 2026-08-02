"Laughing Place On Location" Heads to San Diego Comic-Con

Catch all the announcements and activations as we explore the event!
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The latest edition of Laughing Place On Location is taking us back to Southern California, this time for one of the biggest events of the year at San Diego Comic-Con!

What's Happening:

  • In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
  • This week, we invite you to join Mike as he explores the fun and panels of one of the biggest events every year - San Diego Comic-Con!
  • Along with checking out a number of panels during the event, including Marvel, Star Wars, and even Family Guy and Futurama panels, he also checks out a lot of the merchandise and cosplay spotted throughout the event.
  • Expect to see some stars in our latest entry as well, as the event also featured appearances from a number of Ryans, including both Gosling and Reynolds.
  • Mike also explores a number of the fan activations that appeared at San Diego Comic-Con this year as well.
  • Check it all out in our latest entry below.

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