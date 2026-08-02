"Laughing Place On Location" Heads to San Diego Comic-Con
Catch all the announcements and activations as we explore the event!
The latest edition of Laughing Place On Location is taking us back to Southern California, this time for one of the biggest events of the year at San Diego Comic-Con!
What's Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, we invite you to join Mike as he explores the fun and panels of one of the biggest events every year - San Diego Comic-Con!
- Along with checking out a number of panels during the event, including Marvel, Star Wars, and even Family Guy and Futurama panels, he also checks out a lot of the merchandise and cosplay spotted throughout the event.
- Expect to see some stars in our latest entry as well, as the event also featured appearances from a number of Ryans, including both Gosling and Reynolds.
- Mike also explores a number of the fan activations that appeared at San Diego Comic-Con this year as well.
- Check it all out in our latest entry below.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- Summer at Universal Studios Hollywood
- Gen Con
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location are released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
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