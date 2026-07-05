"Laughing Place On Location" Flies to France to Explore Disney, Pixar Fun at Annecy
Learn all about what's on the horizon for Disney, Pixar, and beyond!
In this week’s episode of Laughing Place On Location, join Alex as he heads to Annecy International Film Festival to explore everything Disney.
What’s Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, Alex heads to France to attend the world famous Annecy International Film Festival.
- Taking us behind-the-fun of all things Disney and Pixar, Alex explores:
- A preview of Walt Disney Animation Studios 65th animated feature Hexed, starring Hailee Steinfeld.
- The surprise announcement of Lilo & Scratch.
- A first look at Gatto with Pixar’s Enrico Casarosa.
- A freshly revealed Finding Nemo short called Loving Dory.
- A deep dive into the production design of Zootopia 2.
- And a look at some of Disney Television Animations upcoming projects and releases.
- Alex will also go beyond just Disney, getting a look at Brad Bird’s upcoming and long-awaited Ray Gunn.
- He also talks about his experience interviewing the directors of Steps, a fun twist on the classic Cinderella story.
- Make sure you check out all our latest Annecy coverage, including an interview with the directors of Hexed!
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- Disney Celebrates America 250
- San Diego Comic-Con
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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