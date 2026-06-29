Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 34 – A Great, Big, Beautiful Tomorrow + Michael Vargo of D23

Yes, this was recorded weeks ago. Oops.

We're back again with another episode of the Laughing Place "On Balance" Podcast — and we have a big interview.

In Episode 34, we discuss:

What Walt Disney World attraction should be upgrade targets

How Disney backstory can backfire

The latest Disney news (or what was the latest on June 4 when we recorded)

Plus, we chat with D23's Michael Vargo about D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026!

You can find the Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whatever you get your podcasts!