Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 34 – A Great, Big, Beautiful Tomorrow + Michael Vargo of D23
Yes, this was recorded weeks ago. Oops.
We're back again with another episode of the Laughing Place "On Balance" Podcast — and we have a big interview.
In Episode 34, we discuss:
- What Walt Disney World attraction should be upgrade targets
- How Disney backstory can backfire
- The latest Disney news (or what was the latest on June 4 when we recorded)
Plus, we chat with D23's Michael Vargo about D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026!
You can find the Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whatever you get your podcasts!
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