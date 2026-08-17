Videos: Disney Legends Class of 2026 Inducted at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

A new crop of Disney Legends have officially been inducted at a special ceremony at this year's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. Crowds descended upon the Honda Center in Anaheim for the occasion, witnessing the new class on stage and recognized for the contributions to the legacy of The Walt Disney Company.

We were in the room for the ceremony, and you can see our videos for each of the Disney Legends' inductions below.

Chris Berman

Berman joined ESPN in 1979 and has been a staple at the network for decades. He's also expected to be a part of ESPN's first-ever Super Bowl coverage in 2027.

Jerry Bruckheimer

Bruckheimer is one of the most successful film and television producers of all time. His credits include the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, National Treasure, Remember the Titans (2000), Armageddon (1998), and countless others.

Susan Egan

Susan Egan originated the role of Belle in Broadway's Beauty and the Beast and voiced Meg in Disney's Hercules. She's also the godmother of the Disney Destiny.

Eric Goldberg

Goldberg is one of the industry's top animators, designers, and directors. Perhaps his most famous credit is being the animator behind the Genie in Aladdin, but also helmed the Rhapsody in Blue segment of Fantasia 2000. He is also known for his work on Phil in Hercules, The Carnival of the Animals in Fantasia 2000, Rabbit in 2011's Winnie the Pooh, and Louis in The Princess and the Frog.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway is an actress whose Disney credits include The Princess Diaries, Alice in Wonderland, Ella Enchanted, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and more.

Bob Iger

Iger recently stepped down as Disney CEO after a two-part tenure as head of the company. He started at Disney when the company acquired ABC.

Kim Irvine

Kim Irvine previously served as Executive Creative Director of Walt Disney Imagineering, stepping down in 2025. She is famously the daughter of Disney Legend Leota Toombs.

Dwayne Johnson

Pro wrestler turned actor, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has starred in such Disney films as The Game Plan, The Jungle Cruise, and Moana. He reprised his role as Maui in this year's Moana live-action adaptation, and his production company, Seven Bucks, has also been involved in numerous Disney productions.

The Jonas Brothers

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas are actors and musicians who had their own Disney Channel series, starred in the Camp Rock franchise, and had a 3D concert film. They also appear in Camp Rock 3, which was also released on Disney Channel and Disney+ this weekend.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

A celebrated composer, songwriter, actor, and more, Lin-Manuel Miranda became a household name with his biggest breakthrough, Hamilton. He also wrote songs for Moana and Encanto (but I don't know if we should talk about that), as well as Mufasa, and a new tune for the live-action Moana.

Alan Tudyk

Tudyk has become a staple of Disney Animated Classics in recent years, affectionately referred to as a "good luck charm," and has lent his voice to Moana, Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen, Zootopia, and more. He also had a starring role in Firefly, which is currently being developed into an animated show.