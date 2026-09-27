Go Inside Disney's Epic "World Collide Tour" with "Laughing Place On Location"

Descendants/ZOMBIES/Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Tour, where host Alex takes viewers inside the pre-show VIP Q&A. VIP ticket holders submitted questions for the stars, and each performer answers two fan questions before the whole cast takes on a one-word lightning round: their favorite animal.

The Descendants/ZOMBIES/Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Tour kicked off September 25, 2026 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, bringing stars from all three

franchises to 48 arenas across the U.S., Canada and Mexico before wrapping December 13 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.