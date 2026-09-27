Go Inside Disney's Epic "World Collide Tour" with "Laughing Place On Location"
The stars of Descendants, ZOMBIES and Camp Rock answer fan questions during a special Q&A ahead of the first night of the "Worlds Collide Tour"
Laughing Place On Location heads to the hottest concert to kick off this week... no, not the Olivia Rodrigo tour, but rather the Descendants/ZOMBIES/Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Tour.
What's Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, we find ourselves in Palm Desert, California for the Descendants/ZOMBIES/Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Tour, where host Alex takes viewers inside the pre-show VIP Q&A. VIP ticket holders submitted questions for the stars, and each performer answers two fan questions before the whole cast takes on a one-word lightning round: their favorite animal.
- Featuring Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd.
- The Descendants/ZOMBIES/Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Tour kicked off September 25, 2026 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, bringing stars from all three Disney Channel franchises to 48 arenas across the U.S., Canada and Mexico before wrapping December 13 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.
- We have a complete rundown of the show's setlist, merchandise and a review of what you can expect.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- Walt Disney World's 55th Anniversary
- Preview of the Disney Believe
- New York Comic Con
- and more!
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location are released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
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